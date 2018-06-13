Canadian national carrier Bell is launching two new ‘Tablet Share’ plans in Quebec today.
According to internal documents obtained by MobileSyrup, both Tablet Share plans cost $10 per month for service. It should be mentioned that one is specifically for consumer customers, while the other is specifically for small business customers.
Bell is also launching a promotion tomorrow that allows subscribers who activate a Bell tablet — and who have a minimum of 1GB of data on their monthly smartphone plans — to receive an additional 1GB of bonus shareable data for 24 months.
Subscribers can pay off the cost of a tablet in 24-month installments, though the monthly payments are added onto the cost of a monthly plan.
According to the Bell tablet plans website — last updated on May 23rd, 2017 — the carrier previously offered two tablet share plans in Quebec — one that costs $10 and one that costs $20.
The $10 plan gives subscribers access to ‘Tablet TV’ for 24 months, as well as an additional 1GB of data exclusively for tablet-use.
The $20 plan gives subscribers access to approximately 7,000 newspapers and magazine through PressReader, as well as the Tablet TV access and the additional 1GB of tablet data that’s present with the existing $10 plan.
Both of the existing plans are available to customers who bring in their own tablets or those who choose to purchase a tablet from the carrier.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell for comment. This story will be updated with a response.
