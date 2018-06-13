Canadian eBay shoppers can take advantage of a $15 coupon today

eBay Canada is currently offering a $15 CAD off coupon on purchases of $75 or more.
To take advantage of this deal, add an eligible product to your shopping cart, then proceed to checkout. On the checkout page, the user can enter the code PROUDEH into the ‘Coupon’ section to apply the deal.
The deal lasts until midnight on June 13th. It applies to the purchase price, so shipping and taxes will be included as normal.
The main condition of the deal is that it has to be merchandise that’s sold by a Canadian retailer. Some notable retailers in this list are Newegg Canada, Toys ‘R’ Us Canada and Mega PC Mall.
To see the full list of retailers go to this page and scroll all the way to the bottom.
Source: eBay
