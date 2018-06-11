Uber looking into using AI to identify drunk passengers

Uber is looking into ways to use artificial intelligence to determine if passengers are intoxicated, according to a patent application originally spotted by CNN.
The patent, titled “Predicting user state using machine learning,” suggests an AI algorithm that examines a user’s day-to-day activities to gauge what is and isn’t normal behaviour.
In theory, Uber’s tech would analyze anything from typos, walking speed, how precisely links and buttons are clicked and more, all to pick up on possible drunken actions.
The patent application states that such technology could help Uber drivers better prepare for their incoming passengers, especially if they’re exhibiting drunken behaviour.
The patent was put together by members of Uber’s Trust & Safety team, which aims to make the company’s products safer.
Via: Engadget
