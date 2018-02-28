Here’s what could have been the LG G7

An Israeli journalist at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona might have gotten their hands on LG’s now scrapped G7, codenamed Neo.
The G7 phone is possibly the device that the South Korean company scrapped, according to notable leaker Evan Blass.
This is interesting. Article/video from an Israeli journo at MWC showcasing the LG G7 (Neo). May be the device LG scrapped in favor of Judy. [h/t: @Hanan_haber]https://t.co/fNng7jw9As
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 28, 2018
The G7 acquired by Israeli news publication Ynet reportedly uses a 6-inch OLED display with a 900 pixels-per-inch (ppi) screen density. The screen also features a 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution as well as a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
The handset also showcases an iPhone X-inspired notch and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a wide-angle lens. Moreover, it sports a dual rear-camera setup with two 16-megapixel sensors. One of the camera features a f/1.6 aperture lens, while the other features a f/1.9 wide-angle lens. In addition, the phone had a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.
This LG G7 also features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. Another model sports 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. In addition, a 3,000mAh battery powers the handset.
According to Blass, LG scrapped its old model in favour of a handset that goes by the codename ‘Judy.’
Judy features a 6.1-inch display and an MLCD+ display. Otherwise, the specs are quite similar to the G7 Neo.
Little bird told me that in the same venue that this G7 was being shown, there was also a Q7 and V35. And a new watch.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 28, 2018
It also appears the same venue that featured this scrapped phone also had early models of the LG V35, LG Q7 and a new LG watch.
Source: Ynet, Via: Evan Blass
Comments