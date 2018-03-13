LG may call its next flagships the G7 and G7 Plus after all

LG may call its next duo of flagships the G7 and G7 Plus, according to an unnamed source cited by ETnews.
The South Korean publication also claims that LG will keep its G and V series of handsets at least until 2019.
It’s also possible that LG will push back the release of its V40, similar to the LG G7. ETnews says the G7 will cost 1,000,000 won (about $1,217 CAD) in South Korea.
During Mobile World Congress, LG reportedly showed the G7 behind closed doors.
After a video of the the phone leaked online, device leaker Evan Blass stated that the phone in the video was Judy. Blass had leaked the first details on Judy several weeks earlier.
Rumours point to a device featuring a 3,000mAh battery, an iPhone X-inspired notch, a Quad-DAC audio system and a Snapdragon 845 chipset with at least 4GB of RAM.
Source: ETnews
