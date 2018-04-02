News
PREVIOUS

Sony update brings new TV and Video Discovery Experience to PS4

Apr 2, 2018

6:31 PM EDT

0 comments

PS4 Pro with controller

You might have noticed over the holiday weekend that PlayStation introduced a new TV & Video experience on the PlayStation 4.

The update makes it easier for TV shows and movies across a variety of streaming services, such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and PlayStation Video.

The update now allows users to find trending content and discover new movies, TV shows and live TV events. This is all found in a single place without the need to jump in and out of apps.

You can also add your YouTube account to your PlayStation Network account so that you get personalized recommendations in the YouTube section.

The ‘featured’ section also shows a mix of the best content from various video services.

Additionally, users can access apps like Netflix directly from this space as well. However, personally, I prefer the easy access to the Netflix app.

The PlayStation bBog does mention that this is only a U.S. update, however, my friend and I both have received this fresh new look.

Source: PlayStation Blog

Related Articles

News

Mar 8, 2018

7:02 PM EDT

The PlayStation 4’s big 5.50 update is now available

Resources

Mar 6, 2018

6:51 PM EDT

PlayStation’s Call of Duty Sale features games up to 75 percent off

Resources

Mar 28, 2018

12:41 PM EDT

Here are the free games coming to PlayStation Plus in April

Features

Mar 19, 2018

11:00 AM EDT

God of War offers a more mature and engaging action experience [This Week in Gaming]

Comments