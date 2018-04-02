Sony update brings new TV and Video Discovery Experience to PS4

You might have noticed over the holiday weekend that PlayStation introduced a new TV & Video experience on the PlayStation 4.
The update makes it easier for TV shows and movies across a variety of streaming services, such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and PlayStation Video.
The update now allows users to find trending content and discover new movies, TV shows and live TV events. This is all found in a single place without the need to jump in and out of apps.
You can also add your YouTube account to your PlayStation Network account so that you get personalized recommendations in the YouTube section.
The ‘featured’ section also shows a mix of the best content from various video services.
Additionally, users can access apps like Netflix directly from this space as well. However, personally, I prefer the easy access to the Netflix app.
The PlayStation bBog does mention that this is only a U.S. update, however, my friend and I both have received this fresh new look.
Source: PlayStation Blog
Comments