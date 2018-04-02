News
PREVIOUS

YouTube channel pages have gone down this afternoon

The YouTube team is working on a fix

Apr 2, 2018

6:11 PM EDT

0 comments

Youtube app

YouTube channel pages have been mostly down this afternoon as of 2pm EST today. The company says it’s working on a fix.

Trying to visit channels on the web or mobile has resulted in users seeing a “500 internal Server Error” message on the web and “An error occurred” message on mobile.

CanadianOutages.com has had over 600 users reporting issues with YouTube since 2 pm.

The YouTube Tech team has confirmed on Twitter that channels are down and they’re working on a fix.

So far in our experience at MobileSyrup, videos are still watchable and sometimes when you try to load a channel it does work as well.

Source: YouTube Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Apr 2, 2018

5:52 PM EDT

Google’s April Android security now available with Pixel 2 performance improvements

News

Apr 2, 2018

11:22 AM EDT

Google will reportedly launch mid-range Pixel smartphone for emerging markets

News

Mar 27, 2018

6:53 PM EDT

YouTube’s dynamic video player finally comes to Android

News

Mar 28, 2018

4:59 PM EDT

Google releases the first Wear OS developer preview

Comments