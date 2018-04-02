YouTube channel pages have gone down this afternoon

YouTube channel pages have been mostly down this afternoon as of 2pm EST today. The company says it’s working on a fix.
Trying to visit channels on the web or mobile has resulted in users seeing a “500 internal Server Error” message on the web and “An error occurred” message on mobile.
CanadianOutages.com has had over 600 users reporting issues with YouTube since 2 pm.
Seeing this 500 error message on YouTube? We’re on it! pic.twitter.com/ArPDUDxUcp
— Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) April 2, 2018
The YouTube Tech team has confirmed on Twitter that channels are down and they’re working on a fix.
So far in our experience at MobileSyrup, videos are still watchable and sometimes when you try to load a channel it does work as well.
