Each month, Amazon adds new shows to its Prime Video subscription service.
This month, Amazon is adding The Looming Tower, The Remix, The Dangerous Books for Boys and the second season of Sneaky Pete.
March 1st: The first three episodes of The Looming Tower will join the service on March 1st. Following that, Amazon will add a single episode each week for a total of ten episodes. The Looming Tower is based on the Pulitzer Prize winning book of the same name written by Lawerence Wright.
March 9th: Sneaky Pete returns to Prime video for its second season. The show stars Giovanni Ribisi, Marin Ireland, Shane McRae, among others.
March 9th: The Remix will also join Amazon Prime Video on the ninth. Members can watch the first two episodes on March 9th. Following the first two episodes, a new episode will air each week.
The Remix is Prime Video’s first ever unscripted India Prime Original series. The Remix features tons of popular Bollywood hits, according to Amazon.
March 30th: On March 30th, members can binge all six episodes of the series ‘The Dangerous Book for Boys.‘ Bryan Cranston, Greg Mottola, James Degus and Michael Globerman were all executive producers of the show.
Amazon charges $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period for its Prime services. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription.
