Here are the shows and movies leaving Netflix Canada in April

See you later, Tropic Thunder and Footloose

Apr 2, 2018

4:14 PM EDT

Netflix

As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving Netflix this April.

One should note, however, that Netflix may only be getting rid of specific shows and movies for a certain amount of time. Series like Futurama and Gossip Girl have left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or years later.

Below, find the shows and movies leaving the platform.

  • Hitch (04/01/2018)
  • Hancock (04/01/2018)
  • Men in Black (04/01/2018)
  • Our Brand is Crisis (04/01/2018)
  • Black Mass (04/01/2018)
  • Charlie St. Cloud (04/02/2018)
  • Footloose (04/13/2018)
  • American Dad!: seasons 1-6 (04/17/2018)
  • Tropic Thunder (04/19/2018)

While all of these shows are leaving the subscription service, there are a number of shows and movies joining Netflix in April. You can check them out here.

