As is the case every month, a number of shows and movies are leaving Netflix this April.
One should note, however, that Netflix may only be getting rid of specific shows and movies for a certain amount of time. Series like Futurama and Gossip Girl have left the subscription-based service and then returned to Netflix months or years later.
Below, find the shows and movies leaving the platform.
- Hitch (04/01/2018)
- Hancock (04/01/2018)
- Men in Black (04/01/2018)
- Our Brand is Crisis (04/01/2018)
- Black Mass (04/01/2018)
- Charlie St. Cloud (04/02/2018)
- Footloose (04/13/2018)
- American Dad!: seasons 1-6 (04/17/2018)
- Tropic Thunder (04/19/2018)
While all of these shows are leaving the subscription service, there are a number of shows and movies joining Netflix in April. You can check them out here.
