Here are the free games coming to PlayStation Plus in April

Fast cars feature prominently in the free games coming to Sony’s premium PlayStation Plus service in April.
Throughout next month, PlayStation Plus members will be able to download the following games at no additional cost:
- Mad Max (PlayStation 4)
- Trackmania Turbo (PlayStation 4)
- In Space We Brawl (PlayStation 3)
- Toy Home (PlayStation 3)
- 99 Vidas (PlayStation Vita)
- Q*Bert: Rebooted (PlayStation Vita, Cross Buy with PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4)
Mad Max
Based on the hit dystopian action film franchise of the same name, Mad Max follows series star Max Rockatansky as he fights and races his way through the hostile Wasteland to recover his stolen Interceptor vehicle.
The game regularly costs $29.99 CAD.
Trackmania Turbo
Trackmania Turbo is an arcade racer that challenges players to attain the perfect racing time, as well as create and share their own custom tracks.
The game regularly costs $49.99.
In Space We Brawl
In Space We Brawl is a multiplayer twin-stick shooter that has players battle it out in deadly customizable spaceships.
The game regularly costs $8.99.
Toy Home
Toy Home is a racing game with a twist, putting players behind the wheel of a miniature toy car in a home that’s become a racetrack.
The game regularly costs $9.99.
99 Vidas
99 Vidas is a colourful 16-bit brawler that pays tribute to pop culture from many different eras, including the 80’s and 90’s.
The game regularly costs $13.49.
Q*Bert: Rebooted
Q*Bert: Rebooted breathes new life into the classic arcade mega-hit with new enemies, power-ups, traps and more.
The game regularly costs $9.99.
A list of March’s PlayStation Plus games, which you still have a few days left to claim, is available here.
Also exclusive to PlayStation Plus members is this PlayStation’s weekly deals; view those here.
Meanwhile, Xbox gamers can check out April’s recently announced free Games with Gold here.
Source: PlayStation Blog
