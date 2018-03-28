Bell president and CEO wins Miner’s Lamp Award for Bell Let’s Talk mental health campaign

After a record year for Bell’s ‘Let’s Talk’ mental health campaign, president and CEO George Cope was presented the Miner’s Lamp award yesterday in Toronto.
The Miner’s Lamp award, which has been given out since 2016, recognizes individuals who have “shown outstanding leadership in eroding the stigma of mental illness.”
Cope was recognized for Bell Let’s Talk Day, an annual event during which the carrier encourages Canadians to send messages and engage in conversations about mental health in order to help reduce stigma and raise money.
In 2018, Bell’s annual campaign generated over 138 million interactions and an investment of $6.9 million CAD.
The Miner’s Lamp award campaign came out of a partnership between IAMGOLD Corporation and the University of Toronto Department of Psychiatry, as well as funding from several other organizations and individuals.
The full proceeds of the gala event — which this year featured appearances by former Toronto Maple Leaf Tie Domi and Olympian Clara Hughes — are invested in the Miner’s Lamp Innovation Fund for the Prevention and Early Detection of Severe Mental Illness, which supports research into mental health among adolescents and young adults. The campaign has raised $1.9 million CAD to date.
Comments