PlayStation Store sale discounts Assassin’s Creed, Batman and Star Wars games

While there were no PlayStation Store sales last week thanks to the two-week long ‘Great Indoors‘ promotion, Sony has launched a new series of deals for this week.
This week’s sale is exclusive to PlayStation Plus members, meaning you’ll need to be subscribed to the premium service that lets you play online and get free games every month.
While many action and adventure games are on sale this week, here is a highlight (listed in Canadian dollars):
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins — $39.99 (regular $79.99)
- Telltale’s Batman: The Enemy Within — $16.74 (regular $33.49)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice — $27.99 (regular $39.99)
- Inside — $8.09 (regular $26.99)
- Life is Strange: Beyond the Storm — $20 (regular $33.49)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience — $19.99 (regular $39.99)
- Okami HD — $18.99 (regular $26.99)
- Star Wars Battlefront II — $39.99 (regular $79.99)
It’s worth noting that of the games on sale, Assassin’s Creed: Origins is made in Canada, coming from developer extraordinaire Ubisoft Montreal.
The full list of deals can be found here.
