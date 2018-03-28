New Apple Watch to launch later this year with 15 percent larger display: report

If you’ve been hoping for a substantial Apple Watch redesign, Apple’s 4th-generation wearable could be the smartwatch you’ve been waiting for.
Often reliable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the new watch will feature a 15 percent larger display, which would be a substantial increase over the current 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch designs.
Along with a larger display, the new Apple Watch is also tipped to feature enhanced health monitoring and extended battery life, though Kuo doesn’t delve into specific details. The Apple Watch Series 4 is likely set to launch this Fall, according to Kuo.
KGI also predicts that Apple will sell 22 to 24 million Apple Watch models over the course of 2018, which amounts to a 30 percent increase year-over-year. In the future, Kuo expects the Apple Watch will eventually hit 50 million units in sales.
It’s likely we’ll see more rumours surrounding Apple’s 4th Generation Apple Watch pop up leading into Apple’s September 2018 product launch window.
The tech giant’s Series 3 Apple Watch is the company’s first wearable to feature LTE connectivity, untethering the smartwatch from the iPhone in a number of ways.
Source: 9to5Mac
