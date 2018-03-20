Google adds transit tickets to Google Pay

Android users in Las Vegas, Nevada can now use Google Pay to store their Las Vegas Monorail tickets, the company announced today.
Tickets can be bought online. Tapping into the monorail system does not require opening the Google Pay app beforehand.
According to Google, the functionality is possible through NXP’s MIFARE contactless technology.
Google says it plans to bring the functionality other transit systems in the future, which is likely small solace for transit users in Canada.
Back in 2015, the TTC announced it planned to allow Toronto commuters to use Apple Pay to pay for transit fares by the end of 2017. While it’s possible to use Apple Pay and Google Pay to reload a Presto card using a self-serve machine, it’s currently not possible to use a smartphone directly in conjunction with a Presto card reader.
Also in 2015, Suretap and EnStream, in partnership with Société de transport de Montréal, announced a pilot project to test allowing transit riders to pay for their fares using their smartphone. There’s been no major announcement on the project since.
Source: Google
