Business
PREVIOUS|

Wi-Fi, charging ports coming to ION buses connecting Kitchener and Cambridge

Mar 20, 2018

8:02 AM EDT

0 comments

Waterloo transit

The region of Waterloo has announced that the ION buses connecting Kitchener and Cambridge will be equipped with USB charging ports and free Wi-Fi when they begin service later this month.

There will be nine ION buses in total, which will travel throughout Cambridge on a number of routes until LRT launches. Following that, they will permanently travel between the Fairway ION station in Kitchener and the Ainslie Terminal in Cambridge.

“The new ION buses will provide Cambridge residents with a high-tech, environmentally-friendly transportation option,” said Regional Chair Ken Seiling in a press release.

The announcement is part of Waterloo Region’s stage one rapid transit project.

Image credit: Region of Waterloo 

Via: CTV News

Related Articles

News

Jan 29, 2016

4:17 PM EDT

Apple could release wireless iPhone charging technology next year

News

Aug 28, 2017

10:42 AM EDT

Transit for Apple Maps launches in Edmonton, Quebec City and Ottawa

Business

Mar 15, 2018

9:31 AM EDT

BlackBerry extends John Chen’s contract for five more years

News

Jan 22, 2018

5:57 PM EDT

Android 8.1 will now display the speed of public Wi-Fi networks

Comments