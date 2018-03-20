Freedom Mobile customers experience intermittent service outage

Freedom Mobile customers are currently experiencing a service outage.
Reports are mainly originating from the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa, though some are also coming in from Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.
@FreedomMobile I have no mobile data. I have tried resetting my phone, and I've tried turning airplane mode on for a few seconds, and nothing is working
— Shaun Rollo (@SRollo91) March 20, 2018
The number of reports of wireless service outage on the Canadian Outages website peaked to around 200 shortly just after 6pm on Tuesday afternoon, following a few rises and drops.
@FreedomMobile pic.twitter.com/AB0sQWnmBa
— dvora (@dvora8) March 20, 2018
Many commenters complained of frequent service outages in recent months.
It’s currently unclear what caused this outage. Freedom Mobile’s support Twitter account tweeted the following message to a concerned customer: “It seems as if we are experiencing an outage, we are working diligently to get this resolved. we [sic] apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
It seems as if we are experiencing an outage, we are working diligently to get this resolved. we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. *SB
— Freedom Mobile Care (@freedomsupport) March 20, 2018
MobileSyrup has reached out to Freedom Mobile regarding the outage and will update this story if we receive a response.
Update 3/20/2018 7:22pm: Freedom reports the outage has been largely resolved but customers who are still experiencing issues should try toggling airplane mode on their devices.
While the service issue has largely been resolved some customers may still be experiencing issues. If you are still experiencing issues try toggling airplane mode. Our teams are working as quickly as possible to fully restore services. We apologize again for the inconvenience.
— Freedom Mobile Care (@freedomsupport) March 20, 2018
Source: Canadian Outages
