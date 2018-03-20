News
Freedom Mobile customers experience intermittent service outage

The largest number of complaints come from the Toronto area

Mar 20, 2018

6:15 PM EDT

Freedom Mobile

Freedom Mobile customers are currently experiencing a service outage.

Reports are mainly originating from the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa, though some are also coming in from Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

The number of reports of wireless service outage on the Canadian Outages website peaked to around 200 shortly just after 6pm on Tuesday afternoon, following a few rises and drops.

Many commenters complained of frequent service outages in recent months.

It’s currently unclear what caused this outage. Freedom Mobile’s support Twitter account tweeted the following message to a concerned customer: “It seems as if we are experiencing an outage, we are working diligently to get this resolved. we [sic] apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

MobileSyrup has reached out to Freedom Mobile regarding the outage and will update this story if we receive a response.

Update 3/20/2018 7:22pm: Freedom reports the outage has been largely resolved but customers who are still experiencing issues should try toggling airplane mode on their devices.

Source: Canadian Outages

