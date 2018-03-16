Apple announces March 27th education-focused event in Chicago

Apple has sent out media invites to an education-focused event set for March 27th, where the company says it will focus on “creative new ideas for teachers and students.”
It’s unclear what products will be shown off at the event and the invite doesn’t give us much to go on. The invite features a stylized Apple logo (seen above) along with the phrase “Let’s take a field trip,” which sticks to the event’s education theme.
It’s been rumoured for a few weeks now that Apple is working on cheaper MacBooks and iPads, which makes sense in the context of a classroom.
Interestingly, the event isn’t being held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California and is instead set to take place at a high school in Chicago. Chicago’s Board of Education recently added computer science as a high school graduation requirement for all public schools in the city.
Rumours have been circulating for a few weeks that Apple is planning to finally release a successor to the MacBook Air. The new ‘entry-level’ laptop is rumoured to feature an updated 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution Retina Display and a price tag slightly under its current $1,199.
There are also rumours that Apple is planning to release a 9.7-inch iPad that falls somewhere in the $259 USD ($329 CAD). This iPad would be even cheaper than Apple’s current 2017 iPad, which starts at $449 for the 32GB version.
I’ll be on the ground at Apple’s Field Trip event later this month in Chicago.
