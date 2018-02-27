LG’s ‘Judy’ phone reportedly goes by the LG G710 model number

LG’s upcoming ‘Judy’ smartphone features the model number “G710”, according to reliable leaker Evan Blass.
The model number on Judy, for those who keep track of this sort of thing, is LG G710.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 27, 2018
Blass first revealed the existence of ‘Judy‘ a week and a half ago.
In his initial report, Blass said Judy’s official name will not be ‘G7’. On the surface, the phone’s model number seems to contradict that.
In any case, we’ll have to wait until June, when LG reportedly plans to unveil Judy, to get the full picture.
The LG Judy is said to feature a 6.1-inch MLCD+ screen that is capable of achieving 800 nits of brightness. Further, it will include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM.
Source: Evan Blass
