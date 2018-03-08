News
Glitch that disabled all Oculus Rift VR headsets has now been fixed

Mar 8, 2018

12:33 PM EST

The strange glitch related to an expired security certificate that disabled all Oculus Rift virtual reality headsets has been fixed.

Facebook-owned Oculus apparently forgot to renew the headset’s security certificate, which caused the Rift’s software to crash, prevening users from accessing its virtual reality software.

While some users were able to solve the problem by setting their computer’s internal clock to an earlier date, a legitimate software fix is now being pushed out by Oculus on the company’s official website.

Oculus thanked Rift owners for their patience in a Twitter message, with co-founder Nate Mitchell apologizing for the embarrassing issue.

The virtual reality hardware developer also issued a $15 store credit to all Rift owners affected by the issue.

