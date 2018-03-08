Glitch that disabled all Oculus Rift VR headsets has now been fixed

The strange glitch related to an expired security certificate that disabled all Oculus Rift virtual reality headsets has been fixed.
Facebook-owned Oculus apparently forgot to renew the headset’s security certificate, which caused the Rift’s software to crash, prevening users from accessing its virtual reality software.
Hey all – thank for your patience. We now have an Oculus software update in place that fixes the issue where Rift may fail to start up. For more info and instructions, please go here: https://t.co/gYz2G4Fon7
Thank you once again for your patience.
— Oculus Rift (@OculusRift) March 8, 2018
While some users were able to solve the problem by setting their computer’s internal clock to an earlier date, a legitimate software fix is now being pushed out by Oculus on the company’s official website.
Oculus thanked Rift owners for their patience in a Twitter message, with co-founder Nate Mitchell apologizing for the embarrassing issue.
Yesterday’s issue was our mistake. Details on the fix are here: https://t.co/W7kXFzzrvQ
Everyone affected will get $15 store credit. We’re sorry for yesterday and want to help make this right. Thanks again for your patience.
— Oculus Rift (@OculusRift) March 8, 2018
The virtual reality hardware developer also issued a $15 store credit to all Rift owners affected by the issue.
