News
Deloitte names Eastlink one of Canada’s best managed companies

This is the 12th year in a row the east coast carrier earned the title

Mar 8, 2018

1:06 PM EST

East coast carrier Eastlink has been named one of Canada’s best managed companies by Deloitte Canada for the 12th consecutive year.

The carrier’s long-standing place in the circle of award winners makes it a ‘Platinum Club’ member, along with companies like A&W Food Services of Canada, GoodLife Fitness, EllisDon, Lasik MD and triOS College Business Technology Healthcare.

There are no other major Canadian telecoms on the Platinum list, or, in fact, in any of Deloitte’s best managed lists.

Mat Harris, a regional managing partner of Deloitte’s Atlantic practice, says the accolade is about “much more than just financial performance.”

He notes in a March 8th press release that the “ingredients to success also include overall business performance and sustained growth.”

Eastlink was first recognized by Deloitte Canada as one of Canada’s best managed companies in 2006.

Source: Deloitte Canada

