Here’s our best look at the Huawei P20, P20 Lite and P20 Pro

Huawei does not plan on officially unveiling its P20 series smartphones until March 27th. However, that hasn’t stopped leaker Evan Blass from sharing official images of the company’s upcoming phones.
Huawei P20, P20 Lite, and P20 Pro (top to bottom) pic.twitter.com/FK8iyxyQND
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 7, 2018
Blass’ leak showcases front and back renders of the Huawei P20, P20 Lite and P20 Pro.
All three devices feature an iPhone X-inspired notch on the front, similar to the Asus ZenFone 5 series. The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro both use a front facing fingerprint sensor below their displays. Meanwhile, the Huawei P20 Lite features a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with Huawei’s logo below the display.
Camera-wise, the Huawei P20 and P20 Lite use a dual camera setup on the rear. The Huawei P20 Pro, on the other hand, features a triple rear camera setup.
While Blass leaked the appearance of the three devices, it’s unclear what’s on the inside. So far, it’s evident that at least the Huawei P20 Pro will use the company’s flagship in-house processor, the Kirin 970.
Source: Evan Blass
Image Credit: Evan Blass
Comments