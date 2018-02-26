Huawei P20 leak shows off iPhone X-style notch with dual rear camera setup

Now that Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones, it’s time to look towards other manufacturer’s and their upcoming smartphones.
With a little more than a month away until Huawei unveil its upcoming flagship the P20, Evan Blass has leaked potential photos of the incoming handset.
Huawei P20 (with two, not three, rear cameras) pic.twitter.com/GRJbIS8NNY
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 26, 2018
The leak points to the Huawei P20 having a dual rear camera setup, despite previous rumours,suggesting that the P20 would have a triple rear camera setup.
The Chinese company itself has also pointed towards a phone having three rear cameras. It is conceivable, however, that only the P20 Plus has the triple camera setup.
Blass’s tweet also shows off a device with an iPhone X-style notch, what looks to be an 18:9 aspect ratio, as well as a front-mounted fingerprint scanner that lies beneath an on-screen navigation bar. The handset’s bezels surrounding the display are quite thin as well.
What’s worth noting is the “Shirley” branding on the bottom left of the the rear of the phone. According to Android Central, the company often uses fake brand names to prevent potential leaks.
Evan Blass is a very reliable source and often gets his leaks correct. Regardless, Huawei will reveal the P20 on March 27th in Paris, France and until then nothing is certain.
Source: Evan Blass
