Alleged promo images show Huawei P20 Pro with triple lens setup

Alleged images of the Huawei P2o Pro have found their way online, revealing the upcoming phone’s triple camera setup.
The promo, spotted by Dutch publication Telefoon Abonnement, shows that the phone features a camera configuration with three lenses and a dual LED flash. In a somewhat strange design move, the third camera is separated from the other two lenses.
Further, like the P10 series, it looks like Huawei worked with Leica on the P20’s cameras.
The appearance of the handset is similar to the CAD renderings revealed nearly a month ago.
The front of the handset features an iPhone X-style notch, similar to the new Asus ZenFone 5 series.
Huawei P20 = 679,xx Euro
Huawei P20 Pro = 899,xx Euro
Huawei P20 Lite = 369,xx Euro
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 5, 2018
Leaker Roland Quandt tweeted the European pricing for the P20 series. According to Quandt, the P20 will cost €679 (1,085.75 CAD), while the P20 Pro will dost €899 ($1,457.60) and the P20 Lite will be priced at €369 ($590.07).
Last year, the P10 Plus retailed for $749 outright.
Huawei plans on revealing the Huawei P20 lineup on March 27th in Paris, France. Recent leaks have also revealed the Huawei P20 and the P20 Lite.
Source: Telefoon Abonnement
Comments