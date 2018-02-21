The battle between grocery delivery services is heating up in Canada.
Most national grocers, including Sobeys, IGA, Longo’s Grocery Gateway, Amazon, Loblaw and Walmart currently offer customers online ordering and in-store pick-up. The next foray is to deliver right to your door.
Loblaws recently teamed up with U.S.-based Instacart to bring grocery delivery to Canadians. Today, Walmart Canada announced plans to bring home delivery to the Metro Vancouver-area with a partnership with Sustainable Produce Urban Delivery (SPUD) and its Food-X platform.
Walmart Canada notes that it will also share the Food-X warehouse for faster delivery times and will begin shipping to customers in summer 2018.
Products will include fruits and vegetables, 100 percent Canadian AAA Angus beef, pork, chicken and seafood, dairy, baked goods, deli, frozen foods and various organic items. Similar to its online ordering service, customers will be able to receive deliveries “as early as next-day.”
“We are always looking for new ways to offer convenience and choice to our customers so they can shop when they want and how they want at Walmart’s unbeatable prices,” said Lee Tappenden, CEO and president of Walmart Canada. “Our strategic collaboration with Food-X allows us to serve customers in the heart of Vancouver in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way.”
Source: Walmart
Comments