Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has no idea what groceries cost

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is undeniably very smart and very wealthy.
So wealthy, in fact, that he doesn’t need to go to the grocery store, a state of affairs recently confirmed by Ellen DeGeneres.
The multi-billionaire made an appearance on today’s The Ellen Show, where he was challenged to a grocery store guessing game challenge.
It didn’t go so well.
Gates, who probably hasn’t step foot in a grocery store for years, only needed to guess within a dollar’s range of three out of five products, but he definitely needed help.
That was made clearly evident after the billionaire guessed that a $9 USD pack of Totino’s pizza rolls retailed at a price of $22.
He was spot on with the floss, though, so at least we know he has good dental hygiene.
