News
PREVIOUS|

Apple reportedly ditching Qualcomm in favour of Intel for 2018 iPhone modems

Feb 5, 2018

2:18 PM EST

13 comments

Reputable KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple’s 2018 lineup of iPhones will eschew Qualcomm modems altogether, according to a report obtained by MacRumors and 9to5Mac.

“We expect Intel to be the exclusive supplier of baseband chip for 2H18 new iPhone models, while Qualcomm may not have a share of the orders at all,” reads the report.

Kuo previously expected Intel to supply 70 percent of Apple’s modems, with the remaining 30 percent coming from Qualcomm. Qualcomm was Apple’s exclusive supplier of baseband chips until the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, at which time Intel began to take on some of the orders.

The new report follows a similar one from October from The Wall Street Journal that stated Apple would do away with Qualcomm entirely in favour of using Intel’s modems.

Apple and Qualcomm have been at odds for some time now due to lengthy ongoing legal disputes. In January 2018, Apple sued Qualcomm for $1 billion for unfair patent licensing practises. Apple also later stated it would not pay Qualcomm any royalties until the dispute was settled, for which Qualcomm counter-sued, alleging breach of contract in failing to make payments.

It’s worth noting that in another of Qualcomm’s lawsuits filed against Apple, the chipmaker alleged that the Cupertino-based tech giant shared its proprietary code with Intel. Later in the year, Qualcomm also threw shade at Apple over flagship modem performance in “non-Android” phones.

Kuo said he thinks Apple’s large shift to Intel is intended to add pressure to Qualcomm in the midst of these legal battles. He said Apple may give component orders to Qualcomm again in exchange for concessions in their ongoing disputes.

Kuo also reiterated previous statements that LTE transmission speeds will increase significantly in new iPhone models released in the latter half of 2018. Last year, reports suggested that Apple would throttle connection speeds in the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models by turning to Intel exclusively for iPhone components, although that didn’t end up being the case.

Source: MacRumors, 9to5Mac

Related Articles

Business

Jan 23, 2018

1:00 PM EST

Qualcomm to stockholders: vote against Broadcom takeover at next annual meeting

Business

Jan 9, 2018

11:46 AM EST

Meltdown and Spectre CPU vulnerabilities: One week later

News

Feb 1, 2018

5:26 PM EST

Qualcomm and Samsung expand partnership and patent agreement

News

Jan 31, 2018

4:49 PM EST

Apple launches ‘Reserve a Battery’ service for iPhone battery replacements in Canada

Comments

  • John Lofwire

    So they are going for the cheaper part that are clearly inferior as proven many times.

    • ciderrules

      Lies.

    • Brad Fortin

      Don’t feed the troll.

    • Smanny

      How the hell is it lies? Especially when Apple throttle back the speed of the Qualcomm modems to match the slower speed of the Intel modems. Clearly you are the liars Brad and Ciderrules, because it’s a fact that ALL iPhone modems run slower than the Android flagships. 100% a fact.

    • Mawhayden

      You sound like someone non technical skills repeating what you see and hear on the internet that supports your theory. Do some real research first, and come back to me. Been in the telecom industry 35 years now. Let’s stop the BS and base your option on technical issues rather than hear say.

    • It’s Me

      Sounds like?…

      A surprising number of uneducated, untrained and inexperienced people honestly think google and tech blogs makes them technologists. They feel the internet has evevated them from the factory floor and mop closet to R&D and academia.

    • Mawhayden

      Sorry, I had to say it …..long day at work.

    • It’s Me

      Needed to be said.

    • Do Do

      Well unless you’re prepared to reveal your true identity, what makes you any different? You can claim to an Apple dev and claim to have whatever other credentials you like but at the end of the day, you’re just a guy with an opinion on a blog and that carry’s no more weight than anyone else’s opinion.
      So, care to let us know who you are? No?
      Frankly, when it comes to “Apple” talk you’ve lost all credibility at this point as you’ve proven yourself to be incapable of being even remotely objective when it comes to Apple. You have zero ability to demonstrate critical thinking when it comes to Apple.

      I know I know, anyone who disagrees with you is a factory worker, or cashier or whatever else you choose to call people in order to diminish their opinions. Fact is, if you were remotely as clever as you think you are you’d never feel the need to have to resort to the insults that you do consistently.

    • It’s Me

      A) believe me or not. Absolutely no skin off my back. Humourous though.
      B) the only people I call factory workers and cashiers are those that had said they are factory workers or cashiers. Sometimes I’ll make guesses, but mostly that’s for fun.
      C) you’d be surprised at how much free time someone with my credentials is afforded. It’s an advantage of being a “knowledge worker”.

    • Do Do

      “You sound like someone non technical skills repeating what you see and hear on the internet that supports your theory.”

      What do you think these blogs are about? You think they’re just for people that have been in the business for 35 years? I’m sure blogs for people that “know it all” exist but if people with an opinion based on what they’ve read and repeat here bothers you, why would you come here let alone comment?

      I once had a guy disagree with me about a drill part, he claimed to have been in the business for 20 years, breaking it down over a few posts, it was revealed he packaged the drills in cases. In other words, his opinion meant nothing. Not saying that’s you but who cares about your 35 years on a blog if we don’t actually know anything about you. You can claim anything.

  • ciderrules

    The hits just keep on coming for Qualcomm.

  • Do Do

    Considering these phones have more power than you’ll ever need, who cares if you’re not getting the reported more powerful Qualcomm chips.