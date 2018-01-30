An iPhone SE 2 is not in development, says analyst

It’s that time of year again where Apple analysts are doing what they do best — analyzing. This means that the rumour and speculation mill is running at full tilt.
Rumours have been swirling for a number of months that an iPhone SE 2 could be in the works, but now KGI Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo — as originally reported by MacRumors — has put a halt to this speculation in a new research note.
That said, Kuo does expect the iPhone SE 2 to be updated with minor spec improvements. However, what isn’t coming to Apple’s pint-sized iPhone are higher-end features such as wireless charging or Face ID. Kuo also says that Apple doesn’t have enough development resources to release another new iPhone in 2018, along with the three the company already has planned.
The iPhone SE still fills an interesting void in Apple’s smartphone lineup. The phone features the same design as the rapidly aging iPhone 5 — which first released back in 2012 — but with the internals of the iPhone 6S. Given the phone’s relatively low screen resolution and its A9 processor, the SE was one of the fastest phones on the market when it was first released.
Due to its 4-inch retina display, the iPhone SE is meant for users who want a smaller iPhone, or even just a smaller smartphone in general.
Source: MacRumors
