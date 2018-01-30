News
Microsoft’s ‘Deals with Gold’ sale features games up to 75 percent off

This week's 'Deals with Gold' sale ends on February 6th

Jan 30, 2018

10:21 AM EST

0 comments

Xbox One

Those who game on one of Microsoft’s Xbox consoles might be happy to know that every week the company holds a ‘Deals with Gold’ sale.

This week, Microsoft is offering discounts of up to 75 percent off on a variety of Xbox One games. Games included in this week’s sale are Canadian-developed FIFA 18 and EA Sports NHL 18.

This week’s offers end on Tuesday, February 6th at 6am ET. Only those with an Xbox Live Gold membership can take part in these sales.

Below are some of the games are currently on sale (with all prices listed in Canadian dollars):

For the full list of games click here.

Also on sale for the next seven days are many Naruto titled games, such as Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto.

Check out the Naruto games on sale here.

