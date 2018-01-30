Microsoft’s ‘Deals with Gold’ sale features games up to 75 percent off

Those who game on one of Microsoft’s Xbox consoles might be happy to know that every week the company holds a ‘Deals with Gold’ sale.
This week, Microsoft is offering discounts of up to 75 percent off on a variety of Xbox One games. Games included in this week’s sale are Canadian-developed FIFA 18 and EA Sports NHL 18.
This week’s offers end on Tuesday, February 6th at 6am ET. Only those with an Xbox Live Gold membership can take part in these sales.
Below are some of the games are currently on sale (with all prices listed in Canadian dollars):
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition — was $79.99 and is now $47.99
- Fallout 4 — was $39.99 and is now $26.79
- FIFA 18 — was $79.99 and is now $40
- Madden NFL 18: G.O.A.T Super Bowl Edition — was $79.99 and is now $26.40
- EA Sports NHL 18 — was $79.99 and is now $32
- The Technomancer — was $53,49 and is now $13,37
- 2Dark — was 33.99 and is now $6.80
- Hunting Simulator — was $49.99 and is now $20
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse — was $19.99 and is now $10
- Mordheim: City of the Damned — was $49.99 and is now $12.59
- Forza Horizon Hot Wheels — was $25.99 and is now $6.49
For the full list of games click here.
Also on sale for the next seven days are many Naruto titled games, such as Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto.
Check out the Naruto games on sale here.
