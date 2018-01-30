News
Apple reportedly developing custom processor for three updated Mac models

Could this be the solution to Apple's Mac battery life issues?

Jan 30, 2018

11:33 AM EST

3 comments

MacBook Pro

A new report from Bloomberg’s often-reliable Mark Gurman indicates that Apple is planning to release three Macs with new internal hardware by the end of the year.

While not necessarily groundbreaking news on its own, the fact that the tech giant is planning to include what Gurman describes as “custom processors” in these upcoming Macs, marks a fundamental shift in strategy for Apple.

Since 2006, the company’s entire computer lineup has featured Intel microprocessors. However, the California-based tech giant has been manufacturing custom processors for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch for years now, so it makes sense for the company to eventually move towards creating Mac chips in-house as well.

The company’s high-end MacBook Pro with Touch Bar included a specialized chip designed to run the Touch Bar and Touch ID module, so this isn’t wouldn’t be the first time Apple has included a proprietary processor in one of its computers. Further, the recently released iMac Pro also includes a custom chip for audio, camera processing and encryption.

Hopefully with Apple switching to custom chips, issues the current generation of MacBook Pro laptops suffer from — such as poor battery life and uneven performance in some cases — will be a thing of the past. Apple’s powerful and stable processors have long remained one of the iPhone’s most significant draws, especially when compared to Google’s rival Android ecosystem.

For more information on Apple’s reported chip making plans, check out Bloomberg’s in-depth story.

Source: Bloomberg

Comments

  • Brad Fortin

    the tech giant is planning to include what Gurman describes as “custom processors” in these upcoming Macs

    More accurately, Gurman describes them as “custom co-processors” not “custom processors”. So more like the T1 and T2 than a full Intel replacement.

  • Zac Monchamp

    Considering how often Apple ignores the design requirements of the Intel CPUs and their penchant for cutting batteries to be able to just do their job… Do they still cut performance when the power block isn’t connected? Does OSX still hide the battery getting pulled down because the adapter can’t supply enough power? Do they still build them with piss poor cooling and a fan control scheme that cooks the components, since silence trumps thermals.

    There are a lot of places to blame before Intel. Sounds like Apple is just engineering a pretty product that places form over function. A mm thicker for proper battery life and proper component cooling… Unacceptable!

    LoL

  • Petr Benda

    Did you read the Bloomberg article which states: “Apple is working on at least three updated Mac models with custom co-processors for release as soon as this year, including updated laptops and a new desktop, according to a person familiar with the plan.”

    Your headline and article is misleading. It’s not replacing the main processor.