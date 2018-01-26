News
Apple taps La La Land director to helm new original drama

Damien Chazelle won a best director Oscar for his 2016 musical hit

Jan 26, 2018

10:31 AM EST

Damien Chazelle is set to write and direct a new drama series for Cupertino computing giant Apple’s original content division.

While there’s very little information known about the nature of the series itself, Variety reports that Chazelle will write and direct every episode of the series and also serve as executive producer.

Chazelle is best known for writing and directing 2016’s La La Land, which was nominated for 14 Academy Awards and won six, including best director for Chazelle and best actress for Emma Stone.

Chazelle previously directed and wrote 2014’s Whiplash, which starred Miles Teller and J. K. Simmons.

Interesting to note is that this new Apple series won’t be Chazelle’s first foray into original programming created by a U.S.-based tech giant.

The Oscar winner was tapped by Netflix to create The Eddy, a musical drama set in Paris. The Eddy will be written by English writer Jack Thorne, while Chazelle will direct the first two episodes.

Apple reportedly set aside a $1 billion USD war chest in order to break into the digital original programming industry — a market currently monopolized by Netflix and Amazon — and it seems that the company plans on using this money to invest in talent to create content.

The Cupertino computing giant currently has a revival of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories in the works, as well as a scripted series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and a comedy series starring Kristen Wiig.

Source: Variety

