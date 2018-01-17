News
Apple’s first scripted comedy series to star Kristen Wiig

Jan 17, 2018

6:57 PM EST

2 comments

Ben Stiller and Kristen Wiig

Apple is developing a scripted comedy series starring Saturday Night Live alum Kristen Wiig, according to a report from The Hollywood ReporterThe tech giant landed the series following “a competitive situation with multiple outlets bidding,” THR reports.

The currently untitled series is set to adapt Curtis Sittenfeld’s short-story collection You Think It, I’ll Say It. Wiig is set to executive produce the show, with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner serving as producer.

However, THR states that Apple does not actually own the show, as a yet-to-be-decided studio will hold that claim instead.

The Wiig-starring show is Apple’s third series with Witherspoon, alongside a currently untitled morning show drama also starring Jennifer Aniston and a true crime podcast with Octavia Spencer.

Apple’s first two original series, meanwhile, made their debuts last year: the reality app creation show Planet of the Apps in June and Carpool Karaoke: The Series in August, based on the popular skit from The Late Late Show with James Corden. Apple is also working with Steven Spielberg to revive the Academy Award-winning director’s anthology 1980s series Amazing Stories.

Bryan Fuller, writer and producer of shows like Hannibal and the Toronto-filmed Star Trek Discovery, is also involved in the project.

Altogether, Apple has reportedly set aside at least $1 billion to go towards creating original content. To help with this, the company also recruited Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, former Sony Pictures Television executives who oversaw a number of shows, including the acclaimed drama Breaking Bad.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons 

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

  • southerndinner

    Hopefully the video quality isn’t as terrible as their iTunes downloads

  • It’s Me

    Heard they are also bidding against HBO for a new JJ Abrams project.

    I wonder what the vehicle for subscribing to their shows is supposed to be. Included with Apple Music subscription or as new video service? TV + movies + music for the same or slightly more than Netflix or Spotify or HBO or pandora would be a tough to beat value, assuming a general media library comparable to other players plus their own exclusive content.