Supreme Court of Canada denies Bell’s Super Bowl stay request

For the time being, it looks like Bell will be forced to yet again run American ads during the Super Bowl

Jan 26, 2018

10:19 AM EST

41 comments

Bell logo on wall

With Super Bowl LII mere days away, the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) has denied Bell Media’s request for a stay or suspension of the CRTC’s simultaneous substitution policy.

Cartt reports that Canada’s highest appellate court handed the decision down on Wednesday.

The court could still overturn the policy, however.

On Wednesday, the SCC had yet to decide whether it would hear the NFL and Bell’s case. It did, however, agree to consider the appeal on an expedited basis. Therefore, if the SCC does eventually take on the case, proceedings will start during the court’s Fall 2018 session.

In the meantime, Bell has one last chance to see things go its way before next Sunday’s game. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission could, theoretically, render a decision on an appeal the telecom made on simultaneous substitution in August 2017.

However, it’s more likely Bell will be forced to endure another year of lost advertising revenue. In 2017, the first year in which the telecom was forced to run American ads during the Super Bowl, Bell says it saw a 39 percent decline in viewership and an $11 million drop in revenue.

The CRTC originally banned Bell from substituting Canadian ads for American ones during the Super Bowl in 2015. It originally gave the telecom until 2017 to enact the decision. The CRTC subsequently granted Bell leave to appeal in November 2016.

Via: Cartt

Comments

  • Spencer Navarra-Chew

    I feel SO bad for Bell. They have things almost as rough as Rogers.
    🙄

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      The tears, think of the tears!

  • Ricky Bobby

    Not looking forward to seeing another round of political layoffs from Bell

    • It’s Me

      Time to ratchet up the high pressure sales.

  • It’s Me

    However, it’s more likely Bell will be forced to endure another year of lost advertising revenue. In 2017, the first year in which the telecom was forced to run American ads during the Super Bowl, Bell says it saw a 39 percent decline in viewership and an $11 million drop in revenue.

    They weren’t forced to run American ads. They were prohibited from overriding ads on US broadcasts. They were and are free to show all the Canadian ads they can sell on their own Canadian broadcast. They can sell and show all the ads they want on their own content but aren’t allowed to sell/show ads for someone else’s content.

    One idea would be for them to improve their content so Canadians tune into the Canadian broadcast instead of the US broadcast. Instead they expect to ride on someone else’s work.

    • Tim3Tripp3r

      I’d sure like to see a forensic accountant go over their financials to see how “truthful” those figures really are.

    • It’s Me

      I tend towards believing them. Bell would want to keep selling ads on their own channels even if they couldn’t do so on the US channels. Viewers then watch the US channels because the content is better and they want to see the US ads. So Bell’s channels drop in viewership. And since they can’t see ads on the US content, they can’t charge as much so ad revenue drops (which is as it should…of course you can charge more when you free ride on someone else’s work).

      Just because I believe that them that they aren’t making as much when prohibited from free-riding*, doesn’t mean I feel badly for them though.

      *And before the shills chime in, yes I know they paid a lot of money to be able to “free-ride” but that was their free will choice.

    • NoWayHosEH

      Free ride? Maybe I am missing something but isn’t this what a lot of companies do? Walmart buys products to resell, Rogers bought rights to x1 from comcast to resell, bell bought the nfl broadcasting rights for Canada.

      The NFL wants money for broadcast rights in different areas, they know Canada has a large NFL following so why not fleece more out of them. In the US NBC or whom ever has the rights and bell bought the rights for Canada to essentially resell. I am surprised they didn’t have a black out request on every other channel other than a bell owned channel like ctv, kinda like what the nhl does with certain games based on geography or you pay more for a super sports pack to get those games.

      My only problem with this super bowl ad thing is that everyone looks forward to the “super bowl” ads because they are unique and even integrated with the whole “show”. So that is the catch, its a part of the show. Every other time no one complains about the simsub. This is where I think Bell got it wrong. the ads are part of the super bowl event and they should be left alone. Even on CTV, they shouldn’t be able to simsub since IMO the ads are part of the show and that is what Bell bought the rights to. Ads before the event and right after bell can do what ever they like.

    • It’s Me

      Bell paid for the rights to broadcast it on their channels. They use that right, through a protectionist regulation to impose their broadcast over top of a US channel. They are selling ads on some one else’s content.

      This is all to pretend Canadians aren’t choosing to pay for American channels by allowing them to pay for American channels and then handing those US channels over to a Canadian company to sell their ads on when they paid for the right to sell ads on their own channels.

      Walmart buys products to sell in their stores. So does Canadian Tire. Canadian Tire doesn’t get to stock goods in Walmart and have walmart market and sell their goods for them and the CT collect the profits from Walmart’s sales. That would be ridiculous.

    • mola2alex

      it doesn’t take a forensic accountant to figure out a huge loss in revenue. They pay for NFL rights which costs money to own. To recoup that, they need to sell advertising on that content. If you were an advertiser and I said to you, you could have 100% of the super bowl audience or 20%, would you pay the same price? Obviously not. Advertising is all about reach and frequency, if you reduce reach of a commercial significantly, you reduce the amount someone would spend for it.

    • It’s Me

      A) their channel, their content. They have their own SuperBowl broadcast team for their own channels. It’s just an inferior product.
      B) Yes, they pay for the broadcast rights on their channel. But protectionist regulation then also gives then simsub rights on the channels of other companies and the right to sell ads for the content of other companies.

      The fact that they based their payment and business model on the premise of being able to free-ride on someone else’s product is their problem. It is a scenario that reeks of protectionist BS.

    • mola2alex

      They based their model around the rules that govern how TV has worked since the 1970’s when the CRTC introduced the regulation to do simsub “to circumvent diminution of the value of Canadian networks’ exclusive broadcast rights to American programs”. But now the CRTC is saying “except super bowl”. That’s my issue, is the specific targeting of this one single broadcast.

      Do you think the price Bell paid for NFL rights factored in simsub revenue in the business case? Of course it did so how is it a ‘free ride’ – the NFL charged more for rights because it was worth more in ad revenue based on the CRTC regulation at the time. Do you think the next RFP or bid on NFL content rights will garner the same price? Nope, and this is why the NFL is involved.

    • rgl168

      The Superbowl SimSub policy was initially announced in 2015, thus there is a two-year lead time. If that policy isn’t acceptable, walk away and invest the money elsewhere.

    • mola2alex

      “walk away and invest the money elsewhere”. Except that broadcast rights were bought before the change so the money for that is sunk. Lets say the CRTC made some arbitrary ruling about NHL content which impacted advertisers, Rogers paid 5.2B for that content so “walk away” from 5.2B deal is moronic, they would do what Bell is doing to protect their investment because they cannot spend it elsewhere.

    • rgl168

      “The Canadian Press
      Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 9:28AM EDT
      TORONTO — Bell Media has secured exclusive Canadian broadcast rights for the NFL.”

      I don’t know what kind of deal they have prior to this but they certainly have some kind of new agreement in 2017, knowing full well of the new CRTC policy.

    • mola2alex

      Agree if they were smart some contractual terms based on outcome of appeals. But remember, this debate isn’t new. Last years super bowl and the 11M loss was under old terms. This year it will be missed revenue but likely less on the cost side, still impacts the business.

    • rgl168

      I have not seen the actual contact but using I’m going by the term used in news articles (such as Globe and Mail) “Bell Media has secured exclusive Canadian broadcast rights for the NFL.” Note that it says “broadcast rights” (ie. right to retransmit specific shows or events), not “content rights” (ie. no one can watch Superbowl except through me [Bell]).

    • mola2alex

      And that is relevant how? They still paid the NFL for rights where they would sell ads to 100% of the Canadian super bowl audience, not just their channels.

    • rgl168

      Do you realize that DAZN also have rights to NFL in Canada? In that case, it wouldn’t be 100% of all Canadian superbowl audience then, would it?

      TORONTO, July 20, 2017 /CNW/ – Revolutionary sports streaming service DAZN will be the only place Canadians can access NFL Game Pass, which includes every live NFL game of the 2017 season – pre-season, regular season, the playoffs and the Super Bowl. As the new home of NFL Game Pass, which includes all Sunday games previously offered in NFL Sunday Ticket, and NFL RedZone, DAZN will have both live and on-demand NFL coverage with no blackouts, meaning fans will never have to miss another epic touchdown, field goal or interception. Available on a wide range of connected devices, including Smart TVs, tablets, smartphones and games consoles, fans can watch DAZN year-round at home or on-the-go.

    • Chris

      The expected greedy train of thought of the corporate Bell machine.

    • mola2alex

      I think by ‘content’ you mean channels. To be fair, Bell owns the content rights for the NFL and hence it is their content in Canada. I think that it sucks for Canadian businesses who want to advertise on the super bowl and instead, American companies get a huge increase in reach for FREE. Everyone on this blog complains about ads but when it comes to super bowl have such an opinion about the ads they watch, it makes no sense. The fact that some people only watch the super bowl to see the ads or that Canadians actually complained about this is actually astonishing to be honest. Not to mention, this particular event is the only exception to sim sub rules.

    • Garrett Cooper

      You really sound like a butt hurt small business owner. Get over it.

    • mola2alex

      Incorrect, not a business owner nor could afford to buy an ad anyway. I guess you like the government making up special rules for single events. In ANY other show, sim sub is perfectly legit, except the super bowl. Seems fair, the biggest advertising event of the year, we shut out Canadian businesses. I really don’t care because I don’t watch football, my comments are really about the government making exceptions to rules that favor American companies. Can you imagine if the FCC did something like this in the US? Wouldn’t happen.

    • Garrett Cooper

      Exactly, you don’t even watch the damn thing. The vast majority who do, much prefer watching the American commercials, they’ve become part of the game. So since this doesn’t effect you, why not just sit back? I’m from a smaller city in Ontario, watching the same low rate commercials over and over just kills the experience. You wouldn’t even know, yet you have such a strong opinion on it….

    • mola2alex

      My point is about the specific targeting of super bowl – I don’t need to watch it to have an opinion. Governments should be setting policy, not picking favorites or exceptions based on type of broadcast (football). Olympics, hockey, baseball are all ok to simsub but super bowl (the most attractive ad opportunity) – no Canadian businesses allowed. Makes sense. As a user, I am not against American commercials if people like them great but point is how government is doing it, really doesn’t seem fair.

    • rgl168

      Olympics is a great example. Have you seen news article regarding Americans trying to pick up CBC during Sochi 2014 because they felt that NBC Olympics coverage sucks? That’s what free market is about – if the content is good, people will get it.

    • mola2alex

      I don’t understand your point at all and isn’t what the government doing contrary to a free market? I am ok with peoples choice and I get people want the US broadcast and commercials, I have zero issue with that. But that is the viewers lens. Look at it from a policy lens.

      The government is making an exception for this one bit of programming – that is not a free market, that is selecting favorites. Every other NFL game is simsub. Every other sport is simsub – as regulated by the same CRTC since the 70’s. I don’t like the government meddling in business especially when it customizes rules around some arbitrary thing like the Super Bowl. Come up with regulations and rules for all, don’t pick and choose. If they said “all sporting finals shall not be simsub” or some other rules for all, I wouldn’t have an issue with that but isolating a single show? This opens the door to abuse IMO. What if enough people complained saying CTV or CBC should not have commercials at all, can / should the government also do that and just tell these stations ‘sorry, you can’t make money’? My issues is not in peoples choice or preference, it is really how the government is interfering based on the show and some vocal minority. It appears ok to break an existing business model with the only rationale being “because it’s the super bowl”.

    • rgl168

      “it is really how the government is interfering based on the show and some vocal minority.”

      From CRTC’s page:

      We heard Canadians

      For a number of years, Canadians have complained to the CRTC that they want to see the American ads during the Super Bowl. Many Canadians spoke about this considerable irritation during Let’s Talk TV: A Conversation with Canadians. The CRTC has taken action to resolve the issue.

      Vocal minority? I think not.

      “I don’t understand your point at all and isn’t what the government doing contrary to a free market?” “The government is making an exception for this one bit of programming – that is not a free market, that is selecting favorites.”

      SimSub itself is *against* free market. Why should Bell shoves Canadian ads –
      ads that I have no interest in seeing – down my throats if I don’t want it? How’s that being “free market”?

      If Canadian Superbowl broadcast (including the ads) are that good, that innovative, Bell wouldn’t need to SimSub; viewers would watch them, talk about them, sought after them. That’s free market for you. (Heck, in that case, maybe even Americans live near the border will tune into CTV to watch – just like they try find ways to watch Canadian Olympics broadcast.)

    • It’s Me

      A) their channel, their content. They have their own SuperBowl broadcast team for their own channels. So their channel is their content. It’s just an inferior product and not compelling compared to the US broadcast.
      B) Yes, they pay for the broadcast rights on their channel. But protectionist regulation then also gives then simsub rights on the channels of other companies and the right to sell ads for the content of other companies. Whether that is right or should be allowed is in question right now.

      Let them sell ads on their own merit and not an expectation of free-riding on the work of others.

    • Albin

      I agree: the SB will run on both a US network (now without subbed ads) and presumably on Bell’s CTV, which it could very well run with Canadian ads if it wants to try it. Because US advertisers have made the SB ads a popular cultural event, that millions of Canadians used to have to look for online instead of watching during game time,

      A competing CTV broadcast recycling the same seven ads any fan has seen to the point of nausea, learned by heart, and long ago decided whether or not to buy the lite beer, cannot compete with the real game – that’s what sickens Bell. If Canadian advertisers and Bell have something comparably creative and interesting to offer, offer it, and don’t go sniveling to court to deny Canadians what they in fact overwhelmingly want to see.

  • rgl168

    The SimSub practice should be dropped – period. Not just a Superbowl time, but at all times.

    • mola2alex

      So lets say you run a Canadian business, like Canadian Tire or some other brand. Your American competitors get ‘free’ advertising. How is that fair? Hate on telcos all you want but one of the biggest advertising events in the year and Canadian companies get cut out. Trump would be happy.

    • Garrett Cooper

      Have you watched the Super Bowl, and the Canadian commercials? They are absolutely horrendous, low budget garbage. Watching the same 8-10 awful commercials repeatedly for 3-4 hours is terrible. The other 364.80 day a year, fine. But I’m sure this 4 hour block won’t kill them.

    • It’s Me

      It’s an American broadcast of an American event on an American channel that Canadians want to want….

      What part of that entitles a Canadian telco expect they should be able to use their Canadian-ness to freeload?

    • rgl168

      Would you then recommend installing signal jammers at Windsor, Niagara Falls or Fort Erie to disallow Canadians living at those border town from picking up American OTA channels?

      I interpret “free” as in freedom to choose. I as a Canadian consumer should be allowed to watch an American channel in its unaltered form – ads and all. SimSub is removing that choice – saying that I will be forced to watch Canadian stream because Bell says so.

      If I want to watch Canadian commericals, I’ll tune to CTV. If I want to watch American commericals, I’ll tune to NBC. But don’t force me to watch CTV signal when I tune my TV to NBC.

  • I don’t care about Bell and the 11 Mil lost because they make that back in a day. The real issue is the descion the court made wouldn’t have been the same choice had it been the other way around. The US favours the US and Canada favours the US. Lol maybe one day the roles will be reverse when the CFL takes off and AT&T ask for the same pardon when airing the Grey cup.

    • It’s Me

      That’s based on a complete misunderstanding of what actually happened here though.

      Bell is free to sell ads on their own broadcast of the game on their channels, just as AT&T would be on their own channel. But you will never hear about AT&T arguing that they should be able to delete ads on Fox and NBC and inserting their own or inserting ads on HBO just because they deliver the cable. That’s what Bell is demands and hiding behind Canadian-ness to do it.

    • It is similar but not the same. The ad revenue is money lost for our nation. It was like when Samsung was in court with Apple and Obama stepped in in apple’s favor. Americans will always do the BEST to protect and increase their GDP, we should be doing the same. They might be a company everyone hates but their money does go back into our economy.

    • rgl168

      Supposed I see Toyota USA’s ad during the Superbowl, I decided that I like the car and go my local dealer to inqure, even buy. Explain to me how that equates to revenue lost for local business.

    • The ad revenue is lost. The Toyota model, if available, will be advertised for the US price and financing options. You could still go buy a Toyota but until that purchase is made, Canada made nothing out of the whole exchange.

  • Tyler Hardeman

    I have no doubt that this actually does cost Bell money. Super Bowl ratings on CTV were down 39% last year compared to the prior year. That will absolutely have an effect on ad prices.

    For those who don’t actually know how this works, during a simsub, CTV gets to overlay their broadcast over the american channel. That means it doesn’t matter if you’re watching CTV or whatever American channel (NBC, CBS, FOX), you are watching the CTV broadcast with CTV ads. For the Super Bowl, CTV is not allowed to do that. So, someone could choose to watch CTV and get the CTV broadcast with CTV ads. If you choose to watch the Super Bowl on NBC, you get the American ads. Bell is not being forced to run the American ads on their broadcast on CTV. That part is an error in the article.

    Now, the value of this in 2018 is what I question. The only reason this exemption to simsub exists is because Super Bowl commercials are generally viewed as “iconic” and platforms like Twitter, Facebook, etc now mean that reactions to the ads seen in the US are posted immediately, leaving Canadians with FOMO (fear of missing out) when the reality is that all of the ads end up on youtube as soon as the game is over anyway. Literally the only reason for this exemption is so we can watch the ads at the exact same second as Americans *if we so choose to*.

    For me personally, I don’t like simsub on live sports because there’s no way to do it as seamlessly as the “native” american broadcast. simsub relies on a person in a control room pressing a button at the exact right second to begin the Canadian ads over the broadcast, and to be able to stop them on time to ensure that the actual game broadcast isn’t cut off. Just the inherent nature of this means that there are errors that are made, and it can often affect the broadcast. That’s what I don’t like about simsub on live sports. On netowrk TV shows when they know exactly where and how long commercials are, I don’t care. But on live sports there are always errors, and it just feels disjointed.

    At the end, I have no idea what the answer is. But there’s just no way for everyone to win.