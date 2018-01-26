Acer tablet running Chrome OS emerges in leaked image

A photo has surfaced of an Acer tablet running Google’s Chrome OS.
The picture was taken by an attendee at the BETT education and technology show in the U.K. ChromeUnboxed originally spotted the tablet, which features an Acer logo on the bottom bezel.
The photo shows what could be the first Chrome OS tablet ever.
Not much is known about the the tablet, though ChromeUnboxed says it features a display that falls between eight and 10 inches. The tablet also includes a Staedtler stylus.
The version of Chrome OS featured in this tablet doesn’t seem to be the same as is what’s found in Chromebook laptops. That’s what makes the leaked device unique — it’s the first tablet ever seen running Google’s Chrome OS.
A few months ago Google’s Rajen Sheth made a statement saying that Google plans to move the Chrome OS into the tablet space.
Alister Payne has since deleted his tweet, though it’s expected we’ll see more of this mysterious tablet at the 2018 Google I/O developer conference in May.
Source: ChromeUnboxed
