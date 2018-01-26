Shaw and its wireless brand Freedom Mobile have been fairly quiet about 5G testing, but its recent appointment to the 5G Americas board shows an active interest in the next generation of wireless technology.
5G Americas, a 5G trade association for North and South America, announced the election of Shaw’s executive vice president and chief technical officer, Zoran Stakic, to its board on January 25th, 2018.
Shaw joins 17 other operators and manufacturers from the wireless industry as the only Canadian representative. Other members include AT&T, Cisco, Ericsson, Intel, Nokia, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sprint, T-Mobile US and Telefónica.
In its release, 5G Americas lauded Shaw’s hybrid fibre-coax network, Shaw Go WiFi and Freedom Mobile, among other things.
“We are committed to powering connections for our customers,” said Stakic in the press statement.
“As the only Canadian provider on the 5G Americas Board of Governors, we look forward to collaborating with some of the industry’s top leaders to share ideas and foster innovation.”
Last January, Freedom Mobile’s executive vice president of technology services Brian O’Shaughnessy told MobileSyrup that Freedom was looking at 5G technology, but had not started tests yet.
Source: 5G Americas
