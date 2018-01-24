News
Siri is now being actively used on 500 million devices

Jan 24, 2018

12:12 PM EST

3 comments

iPhone X rear

Last year at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the company revealed that there are more than 375 million Siri-enable devices actively being used right now.

In less than eight months that number has now grown by 125 million, amounting to 500 million Siri-capable devices, according to Apple. Apple announced this number in a press release focused on the HomePod.

“Siri, now actively used on over half a billion devices, has developed a deep knowledge of music and understands your preferences and tastes,” reads the press release.

In the last two quarters of 2017, Apple sold 87.7 million iPhones, 21.7 million iPads and 9.7 million Macs, which adds up to 119.1 million Siri-enabled devices.

The official amount of Apple Watches sold remains unknown, though it’s believed Apple shipped somewhere between 3.9 million and 4.5 million smartwatches. Apple also didn’t disclose Apple TV sales numbers, but estimates indicate they sit somewhere around 125 million.

Apple will reveal its fiscal year first quarter results on February 1st, which will also count toward this number as well.

The tech giant recently revealed that its voice-activated HomePod speaker is set to arrive on February 9th. HomePod is capable of sending messages, setting timers, playing media and controlling HomeKit accessories, according to Apple. It’s still unclear when HomePod will make its way to Canada.

Source: AppleInsider

Comments

  • southerndinner

    It’s shocking how far behind Siri is from not only Google Assistant but even newcomers like Alexa and arguably Bixby.

    • John Lofwire

      google assistant is used everyday on over 2 billions devices..

      good luck apple.

  • Marshall Davidson

    Whats shocking is how Siri has been around since 2011 and Alexa/Google Assistant came some years later. The fact it is still behind these two in functionality is something Apple should be ashamed of just like they ought to be bloody embarrassed at releasing a HomePod that is nothing more than some glorified beta device in its present incarnation for an absurd amount of money.