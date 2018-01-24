Siri is now being actively used on 500 million devices

Last year at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the company revealed that there are more than 375 million Siri-enable devices actively being used right now.
In less than eight months that number has now grown by 125 million, amounting to 500 million Siri-capable devices, according to Apple. Apple announced this number in a press release focused on the HomePod.
“Siri, now actively used on over half a billion devices, has developed a deep knowledge of music and understands your preferences and tastes,” reads the press release.
In the last two quarters of 2017, Apple sold 87.7 million iPhones, 21.7 million iPads and 9.7 million Macs, which adds up to 119.1 million Siri-enabled devices.
The official amount of Apple Watches sold remains unknown, though it’s believed Apple shipped somewhere between 3.9 million and 4.5 million smartwatches. Apple also didn’t disclose Apple TV sales numbers, but estimates indicate they sit somewhere around 125 million.
Apple will reveal its fiscal year first quarter results on February 1st, which will also count toward this number as well.
The tech giant recently revealed that its voice-activated HomePod speaker is set to arrive on February 9th. HomePod is capable of sending messages, setting timers, playing media and controlling HomeKit accessories, according to Apple. It’s still unclear when HomePod will make its way to Canada.
