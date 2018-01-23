News
It’s still unclear when Apple’s $349 HomePod will launch in Canada

HomePod is launching in the U.S., U.K. and Australia on February 9th

Jan 23, 2018

10:38 AM EST

HomePod

Confirming rumours that surfaced yesterday, Apple has revealed that its upcoming HomePod smart speaker will launch in the U.S., U.K. and Australia on February 9th, 2018, with pre-orders starting on January 26th.

The company has also confirmed that the HomePod will make its way to France and Germany this spring. What remains unknown is when or if the HomePod will come to Canada at some point in the future. Apple Canada has told MobileSyrup that Canadian availability hasn’t been revealed yet.

It’s more than likely the HomePod will make its way to Canada at some point — it’s just unclear when that’s actually going to happen. It’s also likely that French language support is holding back the device’s Canadian release, though this is just speculation.

In terms of other smart home voice-activated speakers, Google Home officially supports Canadian French, while Amazon’s line of Echo devices do not.

At $349 USD (approximately $434 CAD), Apple is going after a very different market with the HomePod when compared to Amazon and Google’s cheaper, significantly more affordable voice-activated speakers. Unlike competing manufacturers, Apple’s HomePod aims to compete directly with Sonos’ high-end wireless speaker offerings.

It’s also worth noting that the HomePod seems to feature the same technical specifications as it did when the the tech giant first announced the speaker back at WWDC in June.

Rather than smart home integration, the HomePod is focused on sound quality and music, though it will feature an always-on Siri-powered voice assistant. That said, it looks like Siri’s implementation in the HomePod will be much more limited than what Google Assistant in the Home and Alexa in the Amazon Echo, are capable of doing.

There are also a few questions yet to be answered about the HomePod’s functionality, including whether or not the device will be capable of playing music from platforms like Spotify or Google Play Music. However, given Apple’s walled-garden approach to software and hardware, it’s likely that won’t be the case.

Additionally, Apple has stated that multi-room audio won’t be supported by the HomePod until next year. Competing devices like the Amazon Echo and Google Home are already capable of delivering multi-room audio. That being said, it does seem like stereo playback between two HomePods in the same room might be possible at launch.

Apple delayed the HomePod back in late November because the company said it needed “a little more time” to get it reader for customers.

MobileSyrup will have more on the HomePod in the coming weeks.

Comments

  • Marshall Davidson

    What the hell is the point? Apple will restrict what music sources you can play here and gear it entirely to Apple Music while Sonos allows for that and nearly all others. At $349 US ($430 CDN) its outrageous considering you can buy a Sonos One for $250 CDN and have access to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

    This is just more lunacy from Apple. Sometimes I think this company is off its rocker. They could easily make this a cheaper device and still maintain a healthy profit margin. Greed is the order of the day in Cupertino.

    • George

      Minimal features in a product that’s not first to market, released at a time that’s not ideal (Holidays), and at such high prices? There’s a history for what Apple fans are willing to do to get their hands on Apple’s latest gadgets (and I use that term loosely)…. This thing is gonna fly off the shelves because iSheeps do exist.

    • Smanny

      Your probably right. As soon as some people see that it has a fruit logo on it. Then they will buy it. I am sure if Apple made a poop on a stick and it had their fruit logo on it. People would buy that too. They would also claim it is the best poop on a stick as well.

    • George

      call it iStick and it will sell triple their expectation.

    • Marshall Davidson

      Meh…I actually think this thing will flop quite simply because it isn’t what Alexa or Google Assistant are and people will not be so inclined to pay top dollar for a glorified speaker with an Apple logo on it.
      It’s a mystery why they aren’t focusing on AI when its the focus of nearly every other new speaker product like this company to market. People want these features and I see very limited appeal for this

    • George

      You’re too logical lol

      You gotta have the mindset of a sheep to sell to a sheep. Why release all the features at once when you can incrementally charge them more for simple things? All they need to do is give it a new gimmick name (see Retina Display, Live Photo, FaceID, TouchID) and the sheeps will buy anything.

    • Smanny

      Well considering Google has a max version as well which is priced slightly higher than Apples homepod. However Google has 2 other less expensive versions. For most people the Home mini is all they want or need. Especially if you just want the the smart AI stuff. You can control your home lights and appliances, to playing music, watching movies, YouTube videos, Netflix, Spotify, and more to a Chromecast enabled TV. Even make free phone calls across Canada and the USA. I got my Google home mini on sale during the holidays for only $35 Canadian. That $349 for Apples homepod cost 10 times more, and does less.

  • Homer J. Simpson

    Are people still waiting for this?

  • stevedion

    Seems like this will be a beta product for 2018…

  • Samuel Gomez Recuero

    at that price I doubt regular people will be buying it.

  • Croc Ography

    DOA