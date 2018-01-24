News
Here’s why you shouldn’t bite an iPhone battery

We're not joking, don't bite your iPhone battery

Jan 24, 2018

12:24 PM EST

Exploding phone battery

We here at MobileSyrup would like to advise you to not bite your iPhone battery  — no matter what.

A ten-second video shot on January 19th shows exactly what could happen if you chomp down on an iPhone battery.

According to Taiwan News, a customer went to the store to purchase a replacement battery for an iPhone. The man is then seen on a security camera, inspecting the battery before putting it in his mouth and biting it in the same way you would test the authenticity of gold. The battery then ruptures, causing a small explosion, a flash of light and smoke.

Surprisingly the small explosion didn’t hurt anyone — even the ‘biter’ is reportedly uninjured.

According to Apple Insider, Chinese electronic stores are apparently known for selling fake Apple products, so customers often have ways have checking to see if a component is real. It’s worth noting that the same thing could happen with any smartphone battery and not just an iPhone power source.

The video hit social media after a short period of time and has since been viewed more than four million times.

Source: Apple Insider

Comments

  • Rev0lver

    So all non-iPhone batteries are fine to bite?

  • It’s Me

    Why was revolver’s comment removed? By the headline and article, his was a perfectly logical assumption, even if it was sarcastic.

    MobileSyrup is getting a little overly handsy with the delete button.

    • Rev0lver

      I’ve been having problems with Disqus so it may have been on my end.

      What I said was something along the lines of:

      “Does that mean that non-iPhone batteries are safe to bite?”

    • It’s Me

      Yeah, I saw it. It was posted and visible. If you had deleted it it would appear as a “this message has been deleted” but instead it just disappeared.

    • Rev0lver

      Weird

  • Jon Duke

    “According to Apple Insider, Chinese electronic stores are apparently known for selling fake Apple products, so customers often have ways have checking to see if a component is real. It’s worth noting that the same thing could happen with any smartphone battery and not just an iPhone power source.”

    So if it’s Apple’s product, we make sure to say it might be fake and any others can blow up but if it’s someone else.. oh boy do we bash and blame them.

    • John Lofwire

      funny i seen lg g6 battery been drilled tru and only some smoke came out.

      not all battery are as secure.

    • It’s Me

      You seen that did you? I expect that is the type of thing you’d be seening.

    • Rev0lver

      Why would you drill a battery? Doing the Tide challenge too Stuttering John?

    • It’s Me

      If it had been any others that people were biting and exploding there wouldn’t even been an article to comment on Jon. Take that chip off your shoulder.

  • Marshall Davidson

    Yeah well only an !diot would bite a battery. The stupidity of people never ceases to amaze me.

    • It’s Me

      Darwin Award winner, except he didn’t die.

      Apparently Jon and John are gunning for the prize next.

  • Jerry

    the next tidepod challange

  • nicoduretour

    Thing is… iPhone DON’T have a user-replaceable battery. Fake news?

    • It’s Me

      Was at a store having it serviced.