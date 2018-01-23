Microsoft announces four new Windows 10 S laptops are coming to Canada

Microsoft has announced that a number of Windows 10 S devices are coming to Canada.
Windows 10 S is the company’s new lightweight education-focused Windows 10 operating system. The lightweight operating system only works with apps that can be found in the Microsoft Store, and is the company’s director Chrome OS competitor.
First off is the Intel Celeron Apollo Lake-powered Lenovo 100e. The laptop also features an 11.6-inch display and costs $219 CAD. Meanwhile, the Lenovo 300e is a 2-in-1 convertible PC with an 11.6-inch display and a price tag of $279 CAD. Both of these laptops will become available in Canada at the end of January.
Two other Windows 10 S laptops are also coming to Canada. The Classmate Leap T303 with Windows Hello and a $199.99 USD price tag (which equates to $247 CAD) is coming to Canada, along with the 2-in-1 touchscreen Classmate Leap T303.
This device starts at $299.99 which is equivalent to $371 CAD. The Trigono V401, similarly, features 2-in-1 functionality with a touchscreen display and Windows Hello support. Both of these laptops are coming to Canada in April.
All four laptops will be available online via the Microsoft Store and in-store at Microsoft Store locations. The four laptops are also spill resistant feature MIL-STD 810 G classification.
A number of updates are also coming to the student version of Microsoft’s suite of Office 365 software, according to Microsoft:
- Powerpoint will now allow teachers to record lessons which include slides, interactive ink videos and more.
- Microsoft Learning Tools improves reading, writing and comprehension
- Teams a hub for the classroom is also accessible on iOS and Android.
Other laptops that feature Windows 10 S are the HP Stream 11 Pro G4 EE, Acer TravelMate Spin B1 and HP ProBook x360 11 EE.
Those tired of the lightweight Windows 10 S can also pay $50 to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro.
Source: Microsoft
