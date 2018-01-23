Apple releases Meltdown patches for macOS Sierra and El Capitan

Cupertino computing giant Apple has released yet another Meltdown patch for its macOS platform.
As of January 23rd, 2018, macOS Sierra and El Capitan users will be able to download Security Update ‘2018-001,’ which serves as a patch for the Meltdown CPU security vulnerability.
The updates prevent applications from reading privileged memory and accessing potentially private user data.
Apple previously confirmed that all its Macs and iOS devices are vulnerable to Meltdown, but that the company had patched some of these systems.
Now, Apple is clearly working towards patching its older systems, in order to protect users unable to upgrade to more recent operating systems.
Source: Apple
