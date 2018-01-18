News
Android Wear 2.8 update adds new jet-black theme

Jan 18, 2018

5:49 PM EST

5 comments

A glimpse at the new black background for Android Wear 2.8

Google has started rolling out Android Wear’s 2.8 update, with some users reporting they’ve already been able to get it on smartwatch. Aside from the bog-standard stability and performance upgrades, 2.8 also comes with a system-wide black background to replace the previous grey one.

The black background showing the update number and other details

The black theme can be accessed from the usual settings pages and the app drawer. As of the moment, it seems that only watches with an AMOLED display are able to access the theme, though it is possible non-AMOLED devices will get it once the update officially launches.

Do you prefer the new black theme, or will you be sticking to the old grey theme? Do you still even use Android Wear at all? Let us know!

Source: Android Central, via Reddit

Comments

  • Jon R

    What are the best (reasonably priced, good specs) Android Wear 2 watches? Finding I’m needing to replace my Pebble Time Steel.

    • J Toso

      My Ticwatch E is great for the price.

    • john smith

      just got the same one in the picture. love it. how do u change the theme?

  • Anonymous Agent

    I’ve tried Android Wear Fossil watches. And I find Android Wear to be to buggy. I much prefer Samsung smart watches using Tizen is much less buggy and it’s smoother and way easier to use. And the typing experience when replying to messages on Samsung watches is much better and quicker. Only thing I don’t like about Samsung watches is the lack of standalone apps directly on the watch and don’t like s-voice. Would be way better experience if able to have more standalone apps and Google assistant instead. But overall I much prefer Samsung smart watches. The Gear s original one with SIM card was the best watch because of the SIM card standalone feature. I know the S3 frontier LTE one has SIM card as well but it didn’t have a removable SIM card and isn’t available here in Canada as Esims aren’t supported here in Canada yet. The Gear s was awesome only thing missing from that watch was Google play to be able to install any apps you wanted onto the watch and Google assistant then would of been the very best watch. So convenient being able to just wear a watch with a SIM card and could leave actual smartphone at home to go on bike rides, runs, walks or to the beach where you don’t want to get your smartphone stolen or damaged. Wish Samsung would re-release the Gear S with SIM card but have Google Android on the watch with Google play to be able to install any apps you want onto the watch and Google assistant then Samsung just take my money.

  • It’s Me

    Does this improve battery life?