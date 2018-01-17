Nintendo reveals plans to announce ‘interactive experience for kids’ for the Switch

In a surprise announcement, Nintendo has revealed that it plans to announced a “new interactive experience for the Nintendo Switch, specially crafted for kids and kids at heart,” tonight at 5pm ET, 8pm PT in an upcoming livestream.
It’s unclear exactly what the announcement will include, though some rumours indicate it could be some sort of accessory for the Switch — it’s also possible Nintendo plans to reveal a new game of some sort.
The fact that Nintendo has explicitly stated that the “experience” is designed for children, indicates that it’s likely educational in some way. The livestream will be available at this link.
Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima recently announced that the Switch has sold 10 million consoles in just 10 months, emphasizing that the hybrid console’s second year on the market is “crucial” to its future. Kimishima also mentioned that Nintendo wants to attract an audience that typically wouldn’t be interested in video games, so there’s a possibility this announcement is linked to that statement.
What do you think Nintendo plans to show off? Let us know in the comment section.
Comments