Nintendo says the Switch will have a ‘long lifespan,’ aims to target non-gamers

Jan 16, 2018

1:14 PM EST

It looks like Nintendo has big plans for the Nintendo Switch now that the system has evolved into a resounding success for the Japanese gaming giant, both in the sales and fan reception department.

According to a recent interview with Nintendo’s president Tatsumi Kimishi, originally published by Yahoo Japan and first found by NintendoEverything, the Switch is entering a “crucial” second year in its life-cyclle, before emphasizing that the console will have a “long lifespan.”

This isn’t new for Nintendo, given the company has a history of supporting its consoles for a number of years, often even as they fail, with the GameCube and Wii U being the most prominent examples. The 3DS looks like it’s next in line to suffer this fate with few big titles on the horizon for the handheld over the course of 2018.

Nintendo recently revealed that ambitious goal of selling 20 million consoles during the 2018 fiscal year, with the company aiming to sell 14 million systems before the fiscal year closes in March.

Looking to the future, Kimishi says Nintendo wants to sell the Switch to “those who have never touched game machines too much,” which is a strategy similar to how the company brought the Wii to such high levels of popularity and sales.

Part of why the Switch continues to sell so well is due to its inherently compelling form factor. For someone like myself who often does their gaming on the go, the ability to play the system where ever I want, only to then take the console home and hook it up to a television, remains extremely compelling.

  • Jon Duke

    They should’ve done Android with a Nintendo skin over it running the play store and nintendo games simultanously (like the FireOS from Amazon). We’d have an android tablet on the go and a nintendo console, all in one. That would sell.

    • John Lofwire

      Yes..

      Still long term gaming on an underpowered device… that hard to see sorry..

    • Marshall Davidson

      Agreed. This will likely go the way of the do-do within a few years if not sooner and selling 20 million devices is plain nuts.

    • Jason Cracknell

      How long has the 3ds been going? 7-8 years, and counting. And yet it is comparable to an N64…

    • John Lofwire

      Switch compete in PS4 and xbone league with limited portable mode (battery life is limited And console is even more underpowered when out of it’s home base)

      3ds sold what 67 millions in 8years PS4 sold 70 millions in 6 years.

      Also 3ds main market was Japan with over 26 millions sold there it’s was less of a hit in North America.

      Still the market changing. Smartphone will outpower it in less than 4 years so if they keep same power they will not have as good success as you think. Sony understood this same with Microsoft.

      Nintendo got a good momentum with the switch they should capitalize on this and make sure to be in front of the others on the mobile side. This mean bigger onboard memory. Better faster hardware with better battery.

      Also make the base give more power when it’s in it so it’s has fast as the PS4 pro at least.. Then you got the best most versatile console.

      So when out of base make it as fast as when it’s currently in the base and when in the new base make it as good as current gen console.

      Even if it’s cost as much as the Xbox x it’s will sell.

      I would pay for that.

    • jplunks

      Thats a terrible idea. Nintendo lives on their IP’s. Android apk can be cracked way too easily which Nintendo will lose out on revenue

    • Jon Duke

      Maybe, maybe not. I don’t think they should’ve went full android tho. Some kind of hybrid device that runs both their full blown games in their format but is still compatible with apks. Hell, even without the actual play store, they could’ve made it compatible with apks and made a deal to put the Amazon app store instead.

    • jplunks

      You’re still running into the problem of exploits and pirated content. Security would be a big issue as its something that is consistently updated

    • Brad Fortin

      The biggest problem with that is that the moment users can load APKs onto it someone’s going to get things Nintendo doesn’t want on it, like pirated games and porn.

    • AMB_07

      No offence but that idea is ridiculous. Every console manufacturers needs to be in complete control of the software running on their machines but for some reason I keep seeing these propositions online that Nintendo in particular needs to adopt Android for some reason which makes zero sense really.

      Besides the obvious security problems that they can run into due to the open-source nature of Android, Nintendo stands to gain absolutely nothing from such a move and can only place themselves at a disadvantage. Android should be used only when you’re planning on selling phones and tablets, not game consoles (see: Ouya).

  • Marshall Davidson

    Be that as it may they need to get their act together with the storage capacities of these devices. 32GB? That’s a joke.