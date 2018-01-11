Vidéotron offers $29.95/2GB per-line plan for groups of four

Quebecor-owned carrier Vidéotron is now offering a multi-line monthly plan with 2GB and unlimited calling for the price of $29.95 per line.
To take advantage of the offer, there must be four BYOD lines on the account, providing a discount of $15 per line on the regularly $44.95 plan. Each subscriber gets 2GB of data, unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited text messaging along with features including call waiting, call conferencing and voicemail.
For on-contract devices, the rate per line jumps to $55.95 before the $15 per line reduction.
According to some Red Flag Deals users, while the multi-line discount has long been available at Vidéotron, the minimum price plan to take advantage of the offer has dropped by about $10.
In any case, the pricing is much lower than its main competitors, Virgin Mobile, Fido and Koodo, as well as their parent companies Bell, Rogers and Telus. The latter Big Three do offer multi-line discounts, but all come in at a standard savings of $10 per line.
Source: Vidéotron Via: Red Flag Deals
Comments