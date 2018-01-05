Belkin reveals new lineup of Qi wireless chargers

Ahead of the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Belkin has announced its 2018 portfolio of mobile power products, headlined by a host of new Qi wireless chargers.
The mobile accessory manufacturer is no doubt anticipating a much larger audience for its wireless charging products than ever before now that Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone X offer the option, and has responded in kind with a wide variety of offerings.
The roster of wireless charging products is comprised of the BoostUp Bold Wireless Charging Pad, Wireless Charging Stand, Wireless Charging Car Mount and Dual Wireless Charging Pad.
All of the chargers support Apple, Samsung and other Qi-enabled devices at top speed, feature a 10W output charge and can charge through most cases up to 3mm thick. There’s no pricing as of yet, but the single charging pad and stand are expected to launch in Spring/Summer 2018, while the charging mount and dual charging pad are set to launch in Summer 2018.
Belkin also revealed fast charging wall chargers. The Home Charger 27W and Dual Port Home Charger 39W + USB-C to USB-A Cable both arrive this summer.
The wall chargers use USB-C Power Delivery (PD) — a protocol that detects the connected device and delivers the exact power required for the fastest possible charging, but not too much which could damage circuitry, whether it’s a phone or larger device, like a Nintendo Switch. USB-C PD is also necessary to enable quick charging for the iPhone X.
Lastly, Belkin revealed the Pocket Power USB-C 10K, which promises to charge Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 enabled devices up to 80 percent in 35 minutes, while offering up a lightweight, pocket-sized form factor. The charging bank will hit the market in Spring 2018.
