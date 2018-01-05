Android 8.1 update causes lock-screen swiping issues with some Pixel and Nexus devices

A month after the latest Android 8.1 update, it looks like lock-screen swiping is still an issue for some users.
Users noted the issue in a thread entitled ‘Android 8.1 Issues’ on Google’s support site, reporting that swiping up on the lock screen has become problematic.
To unlock the device with a PIN/password, users can swipe to unlock the display, however, many have noted they have to swipe up multiple times for it to finally work. Others have noticed it takes multiple attempts to swipe away a notification on the lock screen, as well.
Anyone else finding it extremely hard to swipe away notifications on lockscreen on 8.1? from GooglePixel
Answering and declining phones calls has also become a problem for some using Android 8.1 devices.
One Reddit user noticed restarting the device in recovery mode fixed the problem, though no one else seems to share the experience. It seems this issue is occurring with certain Pixel 2XL/Pixel 2, Pixel XL/Pixel and even Nexus 6P users.
We’ve reached out to Google for comment regarding the problem and will update this story when we hear back.
If you’re experiencing the problem with your Android 8.1 smartphone, even if it isn’t a Pixel device, let us know in the comments below.
Source: Reddit Google Via: Android Central
