News
PREVIOUS|

Android 8.1 update causes lock-screen swiping issues with some Pixel and Nexus devices

Jan 5, 2018

6:21 PM EST

11 comments

Android phone with Oreo cookies

A month after the latest Android 8.1 update, it looks like lock-screen swiping is still an issue for some users.

Users noted the issue in a thread entitled ‘Android 8.1 Issues’ on Google’s support site, reporting that swiping up on the lock screen has become problematic.

To unlock the device with a PIN/password, users can swipe to unlock the display, however, many have noted they have to swipe up multiple times for it to finally work. Others have noticed it takes multiple attempts to swipe away a notification on the lock screen, as well.

Anyone else finding it extremely hard to swipe away notifications on lockscreen on 8.1? from GooglePixel

Answering and declining phones calls has also become a problem for some using Android 8.1 devices.

One Reddit user noticed restarting the device in recovery mode fixed the problem, though no one else seems to share the experience. It seems this issue is occurring with certain Pixel 2XL/Pixel 2, Pixel XL/Pixel  and even Nexus 6P users.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment regarding the problem and will update this story when we hear back.

If you’re experiencing the problem with your Android 8.1 smartphone, even if it isn’t a Pixel device, let us know in the comments below.

Source: Reddit Google Via: Android Central

Related Articles

News

Nov 30, 2017

9:23 AM EST

HTC starts rolling out Android Oreo to unlocked U11 Life smartphones

News

Jan 2, 2018

3:47 PM EST

OxygenOS Open Beta 3 adds Face Unlock functionality to OnePlus 3

News

Oct 25, 2017

3:42 PM EST

Google releases Android 8.1 developer preview

News

Jan 2, 2018

3:54 PM EST

January’s Android security patches are now available for compatible Pixel and Nexus devices

Comments

  • Stephen Potts

    The 8.1 update rendered all call functions on my Pixel XL useless. No fix available, all suggestions failed. Switched handsets as cannot be without phone function ON A PHONE.

  • Brian G.

    I haven’t had any issues on my Pixel XL.

    • Lion5

      Me neither.

  • AppleSeed

    I have a pixel 2 XL and I have the same issue when it comes to swiping notifications away

  • TC Fiacco

    Have lots of problems since installing the beta version. Ringer goes to silent. Messages stops responding. Other apps close.
    I have never experienced anything like this before. Very frustrating. I use my phone for business.

  • Jean-Francois Filion-Pilon

    Both my Pixel and my Nexus 6P have this issue.

  • Luc Lafreniere

    It’s NOT my imagination! Woohoo! NOT TOTALLY CRAZY! Man is this ever annoying when you’re trying to answer a phone call. Nexus 6P.

  • Mitch K

    No such issue with my Pixel.

  • Monty Simon

    Go into settings and leave feedback to Google if you experience this on one of their phones. My P2xl is horrible! Google support had no answer but to blame apps.

  • Allison

    I have noticed my phone Nexus 6P is slower, it shuts down and I have trouble swiping since the update. I’m frustrated.

  • Jeremy

    Swiping notifications, swiping to answer or ignore a phone call, and several seconds of random freezing when swiping or scrolling in most apps. Nexus 6P with Oreo 8.1.