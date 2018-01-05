News
Canadians listened to Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' 178.5 million times in 2017

Subscriptions streams represented 78.9 percent of total audio streams in Canada

Jan 5, 2018

4:31 PM EST

1 comments

Google Play Music on phone

Canadians listened to a total of 48.1 billion streams in 2017, according to a recent report from BuzzAngle Music.

Published on January 3rd, 2018, BuzzAngle Music’s 2017 Canada Report also reveals that Canadians streamed twice as many songs on any given day in 2017 than they downloaded over the course of the entire year.

Roughly 135.3 million songs were streamed daily, while 61.1 million songs were downloaded in all of 2017.

British pop singer Ed Sheeran was the most-consumed artist of 2017, and his hit single “Shape of You” was streamed 178.5 million times. “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee was the second-most streamed song of the year, with 140.5 million streams.

Additionally, Sheeran’s Divide album was streamed 455.2 million times. Drake’s More Life came in second, with 287.4 million streams.

It’s interesting to note that of those 48.1 billion streams, approximately 38 billion represented subscription and ad-supported audio stream, compared to 10.1 billion video streams.

That’s an increase of 70 percent over 2016, when Canadians consumed 22.3 billion audio streams of music.

Source: BuzzAngle Music

  • basesloadedwalk

    Shape of you is a horrible song that sends the wrong message. Only loving someone because of their body. Disgusting.