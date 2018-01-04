Some PlayStation 4 games up to 70 percent off during 4th week of Sony’s Holiday Sale

While Boxing Day and other holiday-themed sales seem to finally be dying out, Sony is still kicking off the fourth of week of its own PlayStation Holiday Sale.
The company has discounted a variety of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita titles up to 50 percent off.
This week’s offers end on Tuesday, January 9th at 8AM PST. PlayStation Plus subscribers get at least an additional 10 percent off on every game.
Below are some of the games that I’m interested in that are currently on sale. All prices are in Canadian dollar.
- Pyre — down 40 percent to $16.19
- I am Bread — down 70 percent to $3.89
- The Surge: Complete Edition — down 30 percent to $55.99
- Watch Dogs 2 — down 57 percent to $34.39
- Guacamelee! Bundle Fantastico — down 60 percent $7.99
- Batman: Arkham VR — down 30 percent to $18.89
- Destroy All Humans! — down 60 percent to $10.79
- Gravity Rush 2 — down 40 percent to $29.99
- Bloodborne: Complete Edition Bundle — down 50 percent to $23.49
- Elex — down 20 percent $63.99
- Technomancer — down 65 percent $18.72
- Tekken 7 — down 40 percent $47.99
- Quiplash — down 50 percent $4.99
- Dark Souls III — down 50 percent $39.99
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End –– down 40 percent to $29.99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War — down 20 percent to $63.99
- Transistor — down 65 percent to $6.99
- Goat Simulator — down 60 percent to $3.99
- Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) — down 70 percent to $4.49
- The Last Guardian — down 40 percent to $29.99
- Darkest Dungeon: Crimson edition — down 50 percent to $19.99
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2 — down 50 percent to $39.99
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain — down 20 percent $21.59
Source: PlayStation Store
Comments