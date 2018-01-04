Resources
Some PlayStation 4 games up to 70 percent off during 4th week of Sony’s Holiday Sale

Jan 4, 2018

7:05 AM EST

2 comments

While Boxing Day and other holiday-themed sales seem to finally be dying out, Sony is still kicking off the fourth of week of its own PlayStation Holiday Sale.

The company has discounted a variety of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita titles up to 50 percent off.

This week’s offers end on Tuesday, January 9th at 8AM PST. PlayStation Plus subscribers get at least an additional 10 percent off on every game.

Below are some of the games that I’m interested in that are currently on sale. All prices are in Canadian dollar.

Source: PlayStation Store

Comments

  • p_lindsay

    Amazing. I’ve been waiting forever for I Am Bread to be 70% off

  • Marshall Davidson

    This is why I like PS4 or XBOX because you do get some really excellent games for a significant discount, something that Craptindo never seems to bother with.