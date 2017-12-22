The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild iMessage stickers are now available

I’ve never been a huge fan of Apple’s iMessage sticker ecosystem, but these expressive, yet still kind of useless, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild stickers, have certainly caught my attention.
Available now, for a somewhat reasonable price tag of $2.79, the official Zelda sticker pack allows users to select from 24 animations that include not very clever taglines like “Open your eyes,” “Here it comes,” and of course, the all important “It’s just.”
