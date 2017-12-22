News
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild iMessage stickers are now available

Dec 22, 2017

7:09 AM EST

Zelda Breath of the Wild

I’ve never been a huge fan of Apple’s iMessage sticker ecosystem, but these expressive, yet still kind of useless, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild stickers, have certainly caught my attention.

Available now, for a somewhat reasonable price tag of $2.79, the official Zelda sticker pack allows users to select from 24 animations that include not very clever taglines like “Open your eyes,” “Here it comes,” and of course, the all important “It’s just.”

You can find Apple’s Zelda sticker pack in the iMessage App Store for $2.79.

