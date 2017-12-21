Resources
Here are EB Games Canada’s Boxing Day sales

Dec 21, 2017

9:04 PM EST

EB Games sign on building

EB Games has officially revealed its Boxing Day deals, offering savings of $30 to $4o on many major 2017 releases. Below is a rundown of some of the best deals featured in the retailer’s Boxing Day flyer.

Note: deals will run both online and in-store from December 26th to 31st, unless otherwise stated.

Multi-platform

  • Destiny 2 (PS4 and Xbox One) — $39.99 (save $40) with free Destiny-themed fidget spinner
  • Star Wars Battlefront II (PS4 and Xbox One) — $49.99 (save $30)
  • Call of Duty: WWII (PS4 and Xbox One) — $49.99 (save $30)
  • Assassin’s Creed: Origins (PS4 and Xbox One) — $39.99 (save $40)
  • Injustice 2 (PS4 and Xbox One) — $39.99 (save $30)
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4 and Xbox One) — $49.99 (save $30)
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PS4, Xbox One and PC) — $39.99 (save $40)
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4, Xbox One and PC) — $39.99 (save $40) [PC version in-store only]
  • The Evil Within 2 — (PS4, Xbox One and PC) — $39.99 (save $40) [PC version in-store only]
  • NHL 18 (PS4 and Xbox One) — $49.99 (save $30)
  • FIFA 18 (PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (save $30)
  • NBA 2K18 (PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (save $30) [deal begins online December 25th]
  • Grand Theft Auto V (PS4 and Xbox One) — $29.99 (save $40) with free Great White Shark Card [deal begins online December 25th]
  • The BioShock Collection (PS4 and Xbox One) — $19.99 (save $30) [deal begins online December 25th]
  • L.A. Noire (PS4 and Xbox One) — $39.99 (save $10) [deal begins online December 25th]
  • L.A. Noire (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (save $15) [deal begins online December 25th]
  • The Witcher 3: Complete Edition (PS4 and Xbox One) — $39.99 (save $20)
  • Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 (PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch) — $59.99 (save $20)

PS4

  • PlayStation 4 Star Wars Battlefront II 1TB Bundle — $299.99 (save $80)
  • PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB bundle with free copy of Call of Duty: WWII — $499.99 (save $80)
  • All PlayStation VR bundles are $100 off
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR — $49.99 (save $30)
  • Crash Bandicoot: The N’Sane Trilogy — $34.99 (save $15)

Xbox One

  • Xbox One S Halo and Gears of War Bundle (500GB) — $249.99 (save $100)
  • Gears of War 4 — $49.99 (save $20) [in-store only] 
  • Halo Wars 2 — $29.99 (save $20) [deal begins online on December 24th at 8pm]
  • Forza Motorsport 7 — $49.99 (save $30)
  • Forza Horizon 3 — $39.99 (save $20)[deal begins online on December 24th at 8pm]
  • Dead Rising 4 — $29.99 (save $20) [deal begins online on December 24th at 8pm]
  • Quantum Break — $19.99 (save $20)[deal begins online on December 24th at 8pm]
  • Xbox One controllers — $59.99 (save $15) [deal begins online on December 24th at 8pm]
  • 3 months Xbox Live Gold membership — $19.99 (save $10) [in-store only]
  • 6 months Xbox Live Gold membership — $34.99 (save $10) [in-store only]

Nintendo

  • Nintendo 2DS (bundles include either New Super Mario Bros. 2, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or Mario Kart 8) — $89.99 (save $20)
  • Buy a New Nintendo 2DS XL ($199.99) and get a $20 Nintendo e-Shop card for free
  • Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (save $30)
  • Rayman Legends (Nintendo Switch) — $24.99 (save $25)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Nintendo Switch) — $32.99 (save $32)

EB Games’ full flyer can be viewed here.

