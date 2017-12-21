Here are EB Games Canada’s Boxing Day sales

EB Games has officially revealed its Boxing Day deals, offering savings of $30 to $4o on many major 2017 releases. Below is a rundown of some of the best deals featured in the retailer’s Boxing Day flyer.
Note: deals will run both online and in-store from December 26th to 31st, unless otherwise stated.
Multi-platform
- Destiny 2 (PS4 and Xbox One) — $39.99 (save $40) with free Destiny-themed fidget spinner
- Star Wars Battlefront II (PS4 and Xbox One) — $49.99 (save $30)
- Call of Duty: WWII (PS4 and Xbox One) — $49.99 (save $30)
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins (PS4 and Xbox One) — $39.99 (save $40)
- Injustice 2 (PS4 and Xbox One) — $39.99 (save $30)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4 and Xbox One) — $49.99 (save $30)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PS4, Xbox One and PC) — $39.99 (save $40)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4, Xbox One and PC) — $39.99 (save $40) [PC version in-store only]
- The Evil Within 2 — (PS4, Xbox One and PC) — $39.99 (save $40) [PC version in-store only]
- NHL 18 (PS4 and Xbox One) — $49.99 (save $30)
- FIFA 18 (PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (save $30)
- NBA 2K18 (PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (save $30) [deal begins online December 25th]
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS4 and Xbox One) — $29.99 (save $40) with free Great White Shark Card [deal begins online December 25th]
- The BioShock Collection (PS4 and Xbox One) — $19.99 (save $30) [deal begins online December 25th]
- L.A. Noire (PS4 and Xbox One) — $39.99 (save $10) [deal begins online December 25th]
- L.A. Noire (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (save $15) [deal begins online December 25th]
- The Witcher 3: Complete Edition (PS4 and Xbox One) — $39.99 (save $20)
- Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 (PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch) — $59.99 (save $20)
PS4
- PlayStation 4 Star Wars Battlefront II 1TB Bundle — $299.99 (save $80)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB bundle with free copy of Call of Duty: WWII — $499.99 (save $80)
- All PlayStation VR bundles are $100 off
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR — $49.99 (save $30)
- Crash Bandicoot: The N’Sane Trilogy — $34.99 (save $15)
Xbox One
- Xbox One S Halo and Gears of War Bundle (500GB) — $249.99 (save $100)
- Gears of War 4 — $49.99 (save $20) [in-store only]
- Halo Wars 2 — $29.99 (save $20) [deal begins online on December 24th at 8pm]
- Forza Motorsport 7 — $49.99 (save $30)
- Forza Horizon 3 — $39.99 (save $20)[deal begins online on December 24th at 8pm]
- Dead Rising 4 — $29.99 (save $20) [deal begins online on December 24th at 8pm]
- Quantum Break — $19.99 (save $20)[deal begins online on December 24th at 8pm]
- Xbox One controllers — $59.99 (save $15) [deal begins online on December 24th at 8pm]
- 3 months Xbox Live Gold membership — $19.99 (save $10) [in-store only]
- 6 months Xbox Live Gold membership — $34.99 (save $10) [in-store only]
Nintendo
- Nintendo 2DS (bundles include either New Super Mario Bros. 2, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or Mario Kart 8) — $89.99 (save $20)
- Buy a New Nintendo 2DS XL ($199.99) and get a $20 Nintendo e-Shop card for free
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (save $30)
- Rayman Legends (Nintendo Switch) — $24.99 (save $25)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Nintendo Switch) — $32.99 (save $32)
EB Games’ full flyer can be viewed here.
Comments