Steam has kicked off its annual Winter Sale

Digital store giant Steam has launched its annual Winter Sale, featuring all kinds of deals on a variety of video games.
For two weeks, gamers will be able to take advantage of savings on titles such as:
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins — $55.99 (regular $79.99)
- Call of Duty: WWII — $66.39 (regular $79.99)
- Cuphead — $18.69 (regular $21.99)
- Dark Souls 3 — $16.62 (regular $66.49)
- Grand Theft Auto V — $27.99 (regular $69.99)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice — $24.74 (regular $32.99)
- Inside — $10.99 (regular $21.99)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm — $16.79 (regular $23.99)
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite — $47.99 (regular $79.99)
- Metal Gear Solid franchise — 20 to 80 percent off
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War — $55.99 (regular $79.99)
- Prey — $24.99 (regular $49.99)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI — $39.99 (regular $79.99)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole — $39.99 (regular $79.99)
- The Evil Within 2 — $39.99 (regular $79.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition — $27.99 (regular $69.99)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus — $39.99 (regular $79.99)
The Steam Winter Sale will come to an end on January 4th at 10am PT/1pm ET. Check out the full list of deals here.
